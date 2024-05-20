Watch viral video: Man gets attacked after trying to touch ‘pet’ cheetah; netizens react

The shocking video posted on Instagram by Nouman Hassan featured a cheetah sitting on a sofa between two men.

Keeping dogs and cats in homes is very normal. But in one such occurrence, a cheetah was kept at home. Recently, a video went viral of a cheetah hitting a Lahore-based influencer.

It is unclear if the influencer sustained any injuries. However, he is seen walking away from the animal.

"Cheetah Attack," says the caption of the post which was posted seven days ago and has garnered 2.3 million likes and 173 million views.

"The cheapest tackiest classless ppl in the world are those who keep WILDLIFE as house pets. Money can't buy class or morals," wrote a user. Another wrote, "He better be lucky he ain't bite him after that."

"Smiling but crying deep inside, walking away was the best option," stated another user.

"Finally cheetah remember what I am," stated another.

Moreover, Hassan also has lions in his private collection, which he procured from an auction conducted by the Lahore Safari Zoo in August last year.