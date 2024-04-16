Twitter
DNA Explainer: What is Israel's Arrow-3 defence system used to intercept Iran's missile attack?

This attack marks the latest in a series of challenges faced by Israel's defence mechanisms, which have been tirelessly working to fend off rocket, drone, and missile assaults during the ongoing six-month conflict with militant group Hamas.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 09:36 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: Reuters
In a recent escalation, Israel's air defence system successfully intercepted an imminent threat posed by over 300 Iranian drones and ballistic missiles. Israel is considering its response to Iran's first-ever direct attack on its soil. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh options after Iran's missile and drone assault over the weekend. Israel's military chief stated that a response would be forthcoming but did not provide details.

This attack marks the latest in a series of challenges faced by Israel's defence mechanisms, which have been tirelessly working to fend off rocket, drone, and missile assaults during the ongoing six-month conflict with militant group Hamas.

In collaboration with the United States and Britain, Israel's defence system has managed to prevent substantial damage or casualties.

A closer look at Israel's air Defence system:

The Arrow: Developed in partnership with the US. This system is engineered to neutralise long-range missiles, including the ballistic missiles launched by Iran. Operating beyond the atmosphere, the Arrow has been instrumental in intercepting long-range missiles.

David’s Sling: Another product of collaboration with the US, David’s Sling is designed to intercept medium-range missiles, like those possessed by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Patriot: As the oldest member of Israel's missile defence arsenal, the Patriot system, manufactured in the United States, first saw action during the First Gulf War in 1991. Initially deployed to intercept missiles from Iraq, it now serves to down aircraft, including drones.

Iron Dome: Developed with support from the United States, the Iron Dome specialises in thwarting short-range rockets. With an impressive success rate exceeding 90 per cent, it has intercepted thousands of rockets since its activation, including during the ongoing conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iron Beam: Israel's latest endeavour involves developing a revolutionary system that employs laser technology to intercept incoming threats. Expected to be more cost-effective than existing systems, Iron Beam has the potential to reshape Israel's defence capabilities, although it remains in the developmental stage.

