Real story of Lahore's Heermandi that inspired Netflix series

Heera Mandi, introduced during the Mughal era, derived its name from Hira Singh, the prime minister under Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Reflecting on the past, the recent Netflix series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has sparked interest with its portrayal of Heera Mandi, a historic red-light district in Lahore. However, the show merely scratches the surface of Heera Mandi's intricate and rich history, offering a dramatised glimpse into the lives of courtesans during the tumultuous Indian independence movement. This article aims to unravel the fiction and present the true history of Heera Mandi, a place that was once a thriving centre of art and culture, now often misunderstood and misinterpreted in modern narratives.

Heera Mandi, introduced during the Mughal era, derived its name from Hira Singh, the prime minister under Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Initially a grain market, it evolved into a cultural hub that attracted courtesans from across the country to showcase classical music and dance. These performances were a testament to the vibrant cultural heritage that thrived during this period, under the patronage of the nobility and the affluent.

Heera Mandi's courtesans, known as 'tawaifs,' were not just performers; they were the epitome of refinement and culture. They were poets, musicians, and dancers, trained in the fine arts, and they played a crucial role in the social and cultural life of the Mughal courts. Their salons were not just venues for musical and dance performances, but also intellectual forums for discussions on philosophy, politics, and poetry.

The path taken by a girl in Heera Mandi to become a tawaif was frequently influenced by custom and need. A large number of girls were born into families of courtesans, for whom the arts were both their vocation and legacy. They received early instruction in singing, poetry, conversational skills, and traditional dance styles like Kathak. Some decided to survive financially, while others were lured in by the stage's attraction and the status of being a well-known performer—the rigorous training programme aimed to hone every gesture and note to impress even the pickiest audiences.

These girls' talents served as a link between the luxury of the past and the realities of the present as they performed in Heera Mandi's salons after they had perfected their craft. It was a life centred on the arts, but it also required fortitude in the face of shifting times and societal obstacles.

A number of tawaifs have made a lasting impression on the Indian subcontinent's social and cultural fabric throughout history. Among them was Begum Samru, who became the ruler of the Sardhana principality in western Uttar Pradesh after rising from the position of courtesan. Moran Sarkar, who married Maharaja Ranjit Singh, is renowned for her power within the royal household. Wajid Ali Shah, the final nawab of Lucknow, was a patron of waziran, which was important to the city's cultural life.

Begum Hazrat Mahal, the first wife of Wajid Ali Shah, was not only a tawaif but also a key figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Gauhar Jaan was a classical singer who had the distinction of recording India's first-ever record. Lastly, Zohrabai Agrewali was known for her contributions to classical music and for being a part of the rich tradition of tawaifs in the country. These women were not just entertainers; they were educators, influencers, and sometimes revolutionaries who played a pivotal role in shaping the history of their era.

Heera Mandi's status and perception underwent a dramatic change during British colonial rule. Under the new government, the tawaifs, who were formerly valued for their intelligence and artistic ability, were marginalised. The tawaifs' social status declined as a result of the British authorities' moralistic perception of their occupation, and Heera Mandi started to change from a cultural hub to a red-light district.

Heera Mandi's decline quickened following India's independence and Pakistan's subsequent partition. Once respected members of society, the tawaifs were pushed to the periphery when the newly established governments enforced rigid moral standards. The tawaifs' rich cultural legacy was in jeopardy as it started to deteriorate after centuries of prosperity.