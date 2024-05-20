Meet doctor who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer but resigned after few years due to...

Although she cleared the prelims in just two months on her first attempt, she fell short in the mains. In her third attempt in 2014, she secured AIR 648.

Many Indians dream of cracking the UPSC exam and becoming IAS officers. However, there are exceptions like Dr. Tanu Jain, who, despite becoming an IAS officer in the 2015 batch, chose a different path.

Hailing from the Sadar area of Delhi, Tanu Jain attended Cambridge School and later earned a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Subharti Medical College. While studying dentistry, she also prepared for the UPSC exam, ultimately achieving her goal of becoming an IAS officer. Tanu Jain's UPSC journey was not without its challenges. Although she cleared the prelims in just two months on her first attempt, she fell short in the mains. In her third attempt in 2014, she secured AIR 648.

After her success, Dr. Tanu Jain dedicated herself to serving society through various social initiatives, motivational speaking, and writing. With a following of over 840k on Instagram, she is highly regarded for her contributions and insights.

Despite a successful seven-and-a-half-year career as an IAS officer, Tanu Jain made the bold decision to leave civil services and focus on teaching full-time. Explaining her choice, she said, "While my job in civil services was fulfilling, after working diligently for seven and a half years, I recognized the challenges in UPSC preparation. Having personally faced the struggles of exam preparation, I understand the difficulties aspirants face. Life offers opportunities for growth, and with my husband also in civil service, I felt empowered to take the risk and start a new chapter in my life."