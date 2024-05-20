Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED, get direct link here

Passenger labels Air India flight from New York a 'disaster' over poor food and service, video is viral

Delhi Traffic Police issues special advisory, check routes to avoid from 4 pm to 8 pm today

IIT graduate Indian genius ‘solved’ 161-year old maths mystery, left teaching to become CEO of…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED, get direct link here

Meet actor who debuted with Shah Rukh, got first lead role at 57, quit acting to wash utensil in dhaba for Rs 150, now..

7 ways to eat vegetables for breakfast

10 stunning pictures of space released by NASA

8 famous sweets that India has gifted to world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar become parents to baby boy, name him Vedavid

Meet actor who debuted with Shah Rukh, got first lead role at 57, quit acting to wash utensil in dhaba for Rs 150, now..

This director stole money, worked in hair salon, later became king of masala films, made a flop Amitabh superstar with..

HomeEducation

Education

RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED, get direct link here

The Rajasthan Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 29 to April 4.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 20, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 12 results today (May 20, 2024). Students who appeared for the examination can check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 29 to April 4. Whereas, exams for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) were held from March 1 to 4. The exam schedule was set from 8:30 am, till 11:45 am. Meanwhile, the exam for CWSN was from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Here's the direct linkhttps://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Students can also check their results on the following websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajasthan.indiaresults.com

Here’s how to check the RBSE Class 12 result:

Step 1: Visit the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in;

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link of RBSE 12th Board Result 2024;

Step 3: Fill in the necessary details including your name, mobile number, roll number and roll code;

Step 4: Click on ‘submit';

Step 5: Your RBSE class 12th result will appear on the screen;

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Dejected MS Dhoni leaves field without shaking hands with RCB players after match - Watch

Hansal Mehta reacts to Sahara Group calling his series Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy Saga 'abusive act, cheap publicity'

Heeramandi lyricist AM Turaz on Azadi: 'Women's contribution in Indian freedom movement has never been...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who is set to work in India's most expensive film, started career with superhit TV show, then gave..

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL TV broadcaster for 'breach of privacy'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement