RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED, get direct link here

The Rajasthan Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 29 to April 4.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 12 results today (May 20, 2024). Students who appeared for the examination can check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 29 to April 4. Whereas, exams for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) were held from March 1 to 4. The exam schedule was set from 8:30 am, till 11:45 am. Meanwhile, the exam for CWSN was from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.



Here's the direct linkhttps://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/.



Students can also check their results on the following websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in



rajasthan.indiaresults.com

Here’s how to check the RBSE Class 12 result:

Step 1: Visit the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in;



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link of RBSE 12th Board Result 2024;



Step 3: Fill in the necessary details including your name, mobile number, roll number and roll code;



Step 4: Click on ‘submit';



Step 5: Your RBSE class 12th result will appear on the screen;

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.