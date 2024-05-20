Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, attackers can access…

12-year-old Bengaluru girl undergoes surgery after eating 'smoky paan', details inside

Viral video: Pakistani man tries to get close with tiger and this happens next

86-year-old Shubha Khote wins hearts by coming out to cast her vote in Lok Sabha elections, says meant to inspire voters

Owl swallows snake in one go, viral video shocks internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

12-year-old Bengaluru girl undergoes surgery after eating 'smoky paan', details inside

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, attackers can access…

Viral video: Pakistani man tries to get close with tiger and this happens next

7 unique animals in the world

9 popular Jr NTR films that you can watch in Hindi

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes casting their vote in Lok Sabha elections

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

86-year-old Shubha Khote wins hearts by coming out to cast her vote in Lok Sabha elections, says meant to inspire voters

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar become parents to baby boy, name him Vedavid

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

86-year-old Shubha Khote wins hearts by coming out to cast her vote in Lok Sabha elections, says meant to inspire voters

Actress Shubha Khote, 86, came out to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections on Monday

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 20, 2024, 01:27 PM IST

article-main
Shubha Khote
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Veteran actress Shubha Khote, who is in her 80s, arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai early Monday morning to cast her vote in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to media persons after voting, Shubha said she did not opt for the facility of home-voting as she wanted to inspire her fellow citizens to step out and exercise their right to vote. The actress has been praised by netizens for her commitment towards her civic duties.

    After casting her vote, the 86-year-old actress spoke to media persons present outside the polling booth. “I have voted for the right candidate. I did not opt for home-voting and voted here so that people get inspired and come out and vote," she said. After a video of her statement was shared by news agencies on Twitter, many praised her, calling her fabulous and committed.

    Shubha Khote is a known film and TV actress, who is famed for her roles in Junoon, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, and Andaaz among others. In a career that has spanned that spanned almost 70 years, has acted in Hindi and Marathi films and TV serials. She was last seen on screen in the 2022 film Double XL.

    Elections in six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai began today. These include Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The other constituencies of Maharashtra that are a part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane.Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh.

    The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4.The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote. As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.

    With inputs from ANI

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Cow fight injures two girls enjoying street snacks, video goes viral

    Meet man, left Rs 1290608 crore company to join Azim Premji’s firm, promoted to run Rs 2410000000000…

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals his favourite foods in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and they are...

    Zomato delivers non-veg thali to pregnant customer instead of veg, company reacts

    Meet actress who got no work after back-to-back hits, was kicked out of films, battled depression, bounced back with...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

    Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

    Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement