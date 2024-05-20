86-year-old Shubha Khote wins hearts by coming out to cast her vote in Lok Sabha elections, says meant to inspire voters

Actress Shubha Khote, 86, came out to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections on Monday

Veteran actress Shubha Khote, who is in her 80s, arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai early Monday morning to cast her vote in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to media persons after voting, Shubha said she did not opt for the facility of home-voting as she wanted to inspire her fellow citizens to step out and exercise their right to vote. The actress has been praised by netizens for her commitment towards her civic duties.

After casting her vote, the 86-year-old actress spoke to media persons present outside the polling booth. “I have voted for the right candidate. I did not opt for home-voting and voted here so that people get inspired and come out and vote," she said. After a video of her statement was shared by news agencies on Twitter, many praised her, calling her fabulous and committed.

Shubha Khote is a known film and TV actress, who is famed for her roles in Junoon, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, and Andaaz among others. In a career that has spanned that spanned almost 70 years, has acted in Hindi and Marathi films and TV serials. She was last seen on screen in the 2022 film Double XL.

Elections in six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai began today. These include Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The other constituencies of Maharashtra that are a part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane.Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be declared on June 4.The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote. As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.

With inputs from ANI

