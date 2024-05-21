Twitter
Education

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Class 12th result to be released today, know time, steps to check

The MSBSHSE Class 12 examinations were administered offline between February 21 and March 19, 2024. To view their scorecard, candidates must input their correct registration number or roll number along with a password.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 21, 2024, 05:57 AM IST

The Class 12 board results will be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today at 1:00 PM. Students enrolled in the Maharashtra Board HSC programme will be able to view their scorecards on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, once they are released.

The MSBSHSE Class 12 examinations were administered offline between February 21 and March 19, 2024. To view their scorecard, candidates must input their correct registration number or roll number along with a password.

The MSBSHSE has announced that the Class 12 Intermediate results will be revealed on May 21 at 1:00 PM. Students can view the results through the official websites, mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in, as soon as they are announced.

The Maharashtra HSC 2023 result was released by the board on May 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM, for the exams that were taken from February 21 to March 20, 2023.

15,13,909 candidates have registered for the state's HSC exam this year, according to information provided by MSBSHSE. There are 6,92,424 girls and 8,21,450 boys in it. The science stream has the most candidates registered for the HSC exam with 7,60,046 students. The next highest numbers are from the arts stream, with 3,81,982 students, and the commerce stream, with 3,29,905 candidates. Konkan district had the highest pass rate in the Maharashtra HSC exams last year, with 96.01% of students passing from that area alone.

