In another gaffe, Joe Biden says he was US 'Vice President' during COVID-19 pandemic, watch viral video

Biden, the oldest US president to serve in office, would be 86 at the end of a potential second term

At a recent campaign event in Michigan, US President Joe Biden made a notable error, suggesting he was vice president during the COVID-19 pandemic. In his speech, Biden, 81, criticised his potential 2024 Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, while reflecting on the pandemic's challenges.

"When I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic," he remarked. He then added that former President Barack Obama had sent him to Detroit to assist with the crisis, saying, "Barack said to me, 'Go to Detroit, and help fix it'. Well, the poor mayor, he spent more time with me than he thought he was ever going to have to."

Joe Biden says he was Vice President during covid and President Obama sent him to Detroit to fix it. His brain is mush. I don’t even know what he could be trying to say here: pic.twitter.com/xHE9Ln4ypn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 20, 2024

This is not the first time Biden has made such a slip. In February, he referred to Hamas as "opposition" during a discussion about hostage negotiations between Hamas and Israel, saying, "There has been a response from the opposition."

His age and verbal missteps have sparked discussions about his fitness for another four years in the White House.