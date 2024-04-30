IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan power Lucknow Super Giants to 4-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Stoinis slammed a brilliant half-century to guide LSG to a four-wicket win over MI.

Marcus Stoinis played a crucial innings, scoring 62 runs, as Lucknow Super Giants narrowly defeated Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets, propelling them to third place in the standings.

Nehal Wadhera contributed 46 runs, while Tim David's late surge in the final over helped Mumbai Indians reach a respectable total of 144/7 against Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai Indians faced early setbacks, losing key players such as Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, and Hardik Pandya within the first 6 overs. However, Ishan Kishan and Wadhera managed to stabilize their innings to some extent.

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss against Mumbai Indians led by Hardik Pandya and chose to bowl first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.