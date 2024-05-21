Mahhi Vij recalls her shocking casting couch experience, reveals she was told 'aapka rate card ban jaaega'

Mahhi Vij shared how she faced a shocking casting couch experience when a shooting coordinator told her about rate card.

Popular actress Mahhi Vij is best known for her roles as Nandini in Balika Vadhu and Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan. Born in Delhi, the actress moved to Mumbai when she was 17 years old to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Mahhi appeared in a Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film before starting her successful career in the Indian TV industry.

In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Mahhi recalled a shocking casting couch experience she faced when she came to Mumbai from Delhi. The actress said that during her early days in the industry, she received a call from a person who claimed himself to be a coordinator and she went to meet him, along with her sister, in his car in Juhu.

"Woh humein album mein photos dikha raha hai aur fir rate card dikha raha hai. Fir usne bola idhar aapki photo lag jaaegi aur aapka rate card ban jaaega. Fir maine kaha, negative nahi sochte hain toh maine kaha hum jo per day shoot karenge, uska hai? Usne kaha nahi nahi, rate card, aap cruise pe jaaoge, toh maine kaha performance ke liye, usne kaha nahi nahi, aap samjho naa (He was showing us photos in album and then he showed us photos. Hes said then your photo will be put here and your rate card will be ready. I thought let's not think in negative terms, so I asked him this is for the days we will shoot? He sad no, this is when you will go to cruise, I again asked him, for the performance, he said no, you try to understand)", Mahhi said.

Mahhi then added that she and her sister then realised there's something wrong here. She stated that her sister then held that person's hair in her hand as she was seated in the backseat of the car and then, they both ran away from there. Mahhi is married to another popular actor Jay Bhanushali.

