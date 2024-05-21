Unmatched quality 32-inch smart TV under Rs 15000: Experience the ultimate on Amazon

Gadgets
Begin a journey to explore the best 32-inch Smart TV in 2024, delivering unparalleled quality at an unbeatable price point of under Rs 15000.
https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B09YL9SN9B/?tag=dnaindia-21
Resolution - HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz, Resolution Upscaler, 178 Degree wide viewing angle
Connectivity - 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 2-Way Bluetooth
Sound - 10 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus Sound Configuration, AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1, Bluetooth Surround Ready, AI Acoustic Tuning
Smart TV Features - α5 Gen 5 AI Processor Web OS Operating System Wi-Fi, Magic Remote, Full Web Browser, Screen Share, Game Optimizer, Built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, AI Functions, Works with Apple AirPlay & Homekit, HDR 10 Pro, 8 GB Storage, Supported Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Apple TV and more
Display - LED Panel, HD Ready Digital Video Format, Slim & Stylish Design
https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0C7VWZJJH/?tag=dnaindia-21
Resolution - QLED, HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz, 178 Degree wide viewing angle
Connectivity - Dual band Wifi, 2 way Bluetooth, HDMI ports 1.4 x 2 (HDMI 1 supports ARC) to connect personal computer, laptop, set top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console, USB ports 2.0 x 2 to connect hard drives or other USB device
Sound - 30 Watts Output, High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio, 5 Sound Modes - Stadium, Standard, Movie, Music, Speech
Smart TV Features - Google TV, Content Recommendations, Watchlist, Personal Profile, Kids Profile, Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Voice enabled Smart Remote, Hotkeys for Quick Access - Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, Quad Core Processor 1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage
Display - QLED, HDR10, 16.7 Million Colours, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, Dynamic Signal Calibration, Super Brightness, Micro Dimming, Blue Light Reduction, 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle
Warranty Information - 2 year comprehensive warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0C4DPCKDJ/?tag=dnaindia-21
Resolution - HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz, 178 Degree wide viewing angle, Bezel-less Design
Connectivity - 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 3.5mm to connect your headphones, Bluetooth
Sound - 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X for remarkable sound quality
Smart TV Features - Certified Android TV 11 OS, Chromecast built-in, Miracast, Supported Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV, 5000+ apps from Play Store, Quad core processor, Dual band Wi-Fi, 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage
Display - A+ Grade LED panel, REGZA picture engine, Smooth Motion, High Contrast, Ultra bright screen for flawless picture quality even in bright rooms
https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0C4YD7QJZ/?tag=dnaindia-21
Resolution - HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz, 178 Degree wide viewing angle
Connectivity - Dual band Wifi, 2 way Bluetooth, HDMI ports 2.0 x 2 (HDMI 1 supports ARC) to connect personal computer, laptop, set top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console, USB ports 2.0 x 2 to connect hard drives or other USB device
Sound - 30 Watts Output, High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio, 5 Sound Modes - Stadium, Standard, Movie, Music, Speech
Smart TV Features - Google TV, Content Recommendations, Watchlist, Personal Profile, Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Voice enabled Smart Remote, Hotkeys for Quick Access - Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, Quad Core Processor 1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage
Display - 16.7 Million Colours, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, HDR10, Super Brightness, Micro Dimming, Blue Light Reduction
Warranty Information - 1 year comprehensive warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase
https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0BVMLNGXR/?tag=dnaindia-21
Resolution - HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate - 60 hertz, 178 wide viewing angle
Connectivity - Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/ 5 GHz), 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, gaming consoles, DVD or Blu-ray Players, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 3.5mm earphone Jack
Sound - 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio,
Smart TV Features - Fire TV Built-In, Supported Apps - Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, 12000+ apps from App Store, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from home screen, Display Mirroring - Airplay & Miracast, Quad core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU @ 2.0GHz, 1GB RAM + 8GB Internal Storage
Display - Metal bezel-less Screen, Vivid Picture Engine
Warranty Information - 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 1 year additional on Panel provided by the brand from the date of delivery
(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)