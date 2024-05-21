Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui arrested by police in Muzaffarnagar, details inside

10000mAh, 22.5W fast charging power banks under Rs 1000 on Amazon

Unmatched quality 32-inch smart TV under Rs 15000: Experience the ultimate on Amazon

Discover top-quality men's sports t-shirts under Rs 599 on Amazon

Excise policy case: Delhi HC dismisses bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, daughter of India's richest man in tech industry, runs Rs 364000 crore company, she is...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui arrested by police in Muzaffarnagar, details inside

10000mAh, 22.5W fast charging power banks under Rs 1000 on Amazon

Superfoods that prevent formation of kidney stones

8 common foods that cause allergies

Indian players who will make T20 World Cup debut in 2024 edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui arrested by police in Muzaffarnagar, details inside

Sumona Chakravarti breaks her silence on her absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I don't...'

Mahhi Vij recalls her shocking casting couch experience, reveals she was told 'aapka rate card ban jaaega'

HomeGadgets

Gadgets

Unmatched quality 32-inch smart TV under Rs 15000: Experience the ultimate on Amazon

Begin a journey to explore the best 32-inch Smart TV in 2024, delivering unparalleled quality at an unbeatable price point of under Rs 15000.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : May 21, 2024, 07:39 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Smart TVs have cutting-edge technology, stunning visuals, and unbeatable entertainment options, all conveniently packed into sleek and compact screens. Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or simply looking to enhance your viewing experience, LED Smart TVs are the best in the budget today. Explore the latest models, compare features, and find the perfect TV to elevate your home entertainment setup only on Amazon. Discover the future of television right here, right now, with an exclusive lineup of 32-inch Smart LED TVs on Amazon.

 

1. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B09YL9SN9B/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Resolution - HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz,  Resolution Upscaler, 178 Degree wide viewing angle

 

  • Connectivity - 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 2-Way Bluetooth

 

  • Sound - 10 Watts Output, Dolby Digital Plus Sound Configuration, AI Sound, Virtual Surround 5.1, Bluetooth Surround Ready, AI Acoustic Tuning

 

  • Smart TV Features - α5 Gen 5 AI Processor  Web OS Operating System  Wi-Fi, Magic Remote, Full Web Browser, Screen Share, Game Optimizer, Built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, AI Functions, Works with Apple AirPlay & Homekit, HDR 10 Pro, 8 GB Storage, Supported Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Apple TV and more

 

  • Display - LED Panel, HD Ready Digital Video Format, Slim & Stylish Design

 

2. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV 

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0C7VWZJJH/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Resolution - QLED, HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz, 178 Degree wide viewing angle

 

  • Connectivity - Dual band Wifi, 2 way Bluetooth, HDMI ports 1.4 x 2 (HDMI 1 supports ARC) to connect personal computer, laptop, set top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console, USB ports 2.0 x 2 to connect hard drives or other USB device

 

  • Sound - 30 Watts Output, High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio, 5 Sound Modes - Stadium, Standard, Movie, Music, Speech

 

  • Smart TV Features - Google TV, Content Recommendations, Watchlist, Personal Profile, Kids Profile, Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Voice enabled Smart Remote, Hotkeys for Quick Access - Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, Quad Core Processor 1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage

 

  • Display - QLED, HDR10, 16.7 Million Colours, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, Dynamic Signal Calibration, Super Brightness, Micro Dimming, Blue Light Reduction, 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle

 

  • Warranty Information - 2 year comprehensive warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

 

3. TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 

 

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0C4DPCKDJ/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Resolution - HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz, 178 Degree wide viewing angle, Bezel-less Design

 

  • Connectivity - 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console,  2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, 3.5mm to connect your headphones, Bluetooth

 

  • Sound - 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X for remarkable sound quality

 

  • Smart TV Features - Certified Android TV 11 OS, Chromecast built-in, Miracast, Supported Apps: Prime Video,  Netflix,  Disney + Hotstar,  YouTube,  Apple TV, 5000+ apps from Play Store, Quad core processor, Dual band Wi-Fi, 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage

 

  • Display - A+ Grade LED panel,  REGZA picture engine, Smooth Motion,  High Contrast, Ultra bright screen for flawless picture quality even in bright rooms

 

4. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV 

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0C4YD7QJZ/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Resolution - HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz, 178 Degree wide viewing angle

 

  • Connectivity - Dual band Wifi, 2 way Bluetooth, HDMI ports 2.0 x 2 (HDMI 1 supports ARC) to connect personal computer, laptop, set top box, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console, USB ports 2.0 x 2 to connect hard drives or other USB device

 

  • Sound - 30 Watts Output, High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio, 5 Sound Modes - Stadium, Standard, Movie, Music, Speech

 

  • Smart TV Features - Google TV, Content Recommendations, Watchlist, Personal Profile, Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Voice enabled Smart Remote, Hotkeys for Quick Access - Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, Quad Core Processor 1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage

 

  • Display - 16.7 Million Colours, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, HDR10, Super Brightness, Micro Dimming, Blue Light Reduction

 

  • Warranty Information - 1 year comprehensive warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

 

5. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0BVMLNGXR/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Resolution - HD Ready (1366x768), Refresh Rate - 60 hertz, 178 wide viewing angle

 

  • Connectivity - Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/ 5 GHz), 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, gaming consoles, DVD or Blu-ray Players, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 3.5mm earphone Jack

 

  • Sound - 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, 

 

  • Smart TV Features - Fire TV Built-In, Supported Apps - Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, 12000+ apps from App Store, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from home screen, Display Mirroring - Airplay & Miracast, Quad core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU @ 2.0GHz, 1GB RAM + 8GB Internal Storage

 

  • Display - Metal bezel-less Screen, Vivid Picture Engine

 

  • Warranty Information - 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 1 year additional on Panel provided by the brand from the date of delivery

 

 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Aamir Khan, but this superstar was AR Murugadoss' first choice for Ghajini

Excise policy case: Delhi HC dismisses bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Netherlands rolls out free sunscreen vending machines in public areas, video goes viral

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Class 12th result to be released today, know time, steps to check

Meet woman, daughter of India's richest man in tech industry, runs Rs 364000 crore company, she is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement