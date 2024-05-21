Twitter
Gadgets

10000mAh, 22.5W fast charging power banks under Rs 1000 on Amazon

These high-capacity, efficient power solutions are perfect for keeping your devices powered throughout the day.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : May 21, 2024, 07:36 PM IST

The usage of smartphones has become an inevitability, and so has its charge issues when you’re not near a power source. It becomes a headache when you have some important work pending and the phone battery dies. The solution uncovered is the power banks. These portable chargers ensure that you stay connected and productive, regardless of your location. With a variety of options available, you can find power banks that offer fast charging, high capacity, and compact designs to suit your needs.

 

1.Portronics Luxcell Designer Power Bank 

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0CKHYGT4M/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • 22.5W Portable Power Bank - With a high-capacity 10,000 mAh Lithium Polymer battery, the Portronics Luxcell 10K Power Bank delivers a super-fast 22.5W max output. It ensures you never run out of battery again.

 

  • Type-C PD and Mach USB A Ports - Charge 2 devices simultaneously with this slim power bank’s dual ports- Mach USB A (22.5W) and Type-C PD 3.0 (20 W). Type C port also works for input to charge the power bank.

 

  • LED Battery Indicator - This 10000 mAh Fast charging Power bank has a transparent plastic casing with an LED battery indicator, keeping you informed about the power bank and your device’s charge.

 

  • Broad Compatibility - Luxcell 10K charges Android smartphones, iPhones, tablets, speakers, and other USB-A and USB-C devices. It can charge a 3000mAh mobile phone battery up to 2.4 times and a 4000mAh battery up to 1.8 times.

 

  • Sleek and Compact Design - Its ultra-compact body and fine touch finish give it a premium look. Apart from being powerful, it has a lightweight and portable design that makes it easy to carry around.

 

  • BIS Certified - BIS certified with advanced chip protection layers, this durable power bank ensures your devices are safeguarded against short circuits, over-temperature, and over-voltage issues.

 

2. Amazon Basics Power Bank with Cable 

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0CTKKGZYG/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Fast & Efficient - 10000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank with max. output of 22.5W. The power bank gets fully charged in 4.3 hours with a standard 18W charger (not included with the power bank).

 

  • Dual Input Ports - Power Bank can be easily charged using a Micro USB or Type C Cable.

 

  • Triple Output Ports - The power bank has 2 USB A ports and 1 Type C Port to easily charge all your devices.

 

  • Bis Certified For Safety - AmazonBasics power bank has overcharge, overcurrent and overheat protection, ensuring a smooth charging experience for your device.

 

  • Wide Compatibility - The power bank can be used to charge all android phones, iPhones, smartphones and mobile devices. Not compatible with laptops.

 

  • Ultra Compact - The ultra-compact design of the power bank fits easily into pockets and laptop bags or purses.

 

3. boAt Energy Shroom PB300 Power Bank

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0CPLQT69W/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Ports - Charges your devices simultaneously with two USB A output ports.

 

  • Charging - Supports 2-way 22.5w (Max) fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0 & Power Delivery charging).

 

  • LED Battery Indicator - The power bank has intelligent input and output controls and LED indicators for a seamless experience.

 

  • Safety -The device offers a world-class built-in 12-layer smart IC protection against short circuits, overcharging, over-discharging, and more.

 

4. Portronics Luxcell B Power Bank

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0CQK537RQ/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • 22.5W High-Capacity Performance - Portronics’ Luxcell B 10,000mAh power bank allows multiple device charges, while its 22.5W max output provides ultra-fast charging for smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices.

 

  • Luxury Charging Solution - Make a style statement with the portable Power Bank's luxurious design and four stunning colour variants.

 

  • Dual Port Fast Charging - Dual ports - a Mach USB A (22.5W) and Type-C PD 3.0 (20W), allow dual device fast charging. The Type C port serves as both output and input.

 

  • LED Battery Indicator - This fast charging Power bank has an LED battery indicator, informing you about the power bank and your device’s charge. Get a complementary cable to charge the power bank and your devices.

 

  • Universal Device Charging - This durable power bank 10,000mAh ensures maximum efficiency in charging Android smartphones, iPhones, tablets, Bluetooth headphones, speakers, and other USB-A and USB-C devices.

 

  • Slimmest Power Bank - Ideal for on-the-go charging, it easily fits in your pocket or bag, so you stay powered up wherever you are- be it work, travel, or home.

 

  • Safe Charging - With multiple layers of advanced circuit protection,the power bank ensures safety against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits.

 

  • Warranty - It comes with a 1 year warranty against manufacturing defects. Invest in reliability, backed by our commitment to quality.

 

5. pTron Dynamo Power Bank 

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0CHKJ61WQ/?tag=dnaindia-21 

 

  • Charging - high-density 10000mAh Li-polymer battery & a fast charging output of 22.5W (4.5V/5A USB. A short 3A charging Type-C USB cable is included.

  • Ports - Power bank supports fast wired charging thru USB (22.5W) & Type-C/PD ports (20W) | Pass Through charging function (power bank charging & device charging simultaneously)

 

  • BIS certified | Advanced Layers of chip protection - Short circuit, over temperature, over-voltage protection, lightweight ABS casing with LED battery % indicator

 

  • Charge 3 devices simultaneously - Universal compatibility with smartphones/tablets/other USB-powered devices.

 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

 
