10000mAh, 22.5W fast charging power banks under Rs 1000 on Amazon

22.5W Portable Power Bank - With a high-capacity 10,000 mAh Lithium Polymer battery, the Portronics Luxcell 10K Power Bank delivers a super-fast 22.5W max output. It ensures you never run out of battery again.
Type-C PD and Mach USB A Ports - Charge 2 devices simultaneously with this slim power bank’s dual ports- Mach USB A (22.5W) and Type-C PD 3.0 (20 W). Type C port also works for input to charge the power bank.
LED Battery Indicator - This 10000 mAh Fast charging Power bank has a transparent plastic casing with an LED battery indicator, keeping you informed about the power bank and your device’s charge.
Broad Compatibility - Luxcell 10K charges Android smartphones, iPhones, tablets, speakers, and other USB-A and USB-C devices. It can charge a 3000mAh mobile phone battery up to 2.4 times and a 4000mAh battery up to 1.8 times.
Sleek and Compact Design - Its ultra-compact body and fine touch finish give it a premium look. Apart from being powerful, it has a lightweight and portable design that makes it easy to carry around.
BIS Certified - BIS certified with advanced chip protection layers, this durable power bank ensures your devices are safeguarded against short circuits, over-temperature, and over-voltage issues.
Fast & Efficient - 10000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank with max. output of 22.5W. The power bank gets fully charged in 4.3 hours with a standard 18W charger (not included with the power bank).
Dual Input Ports - Power Bank can be easily charged using a Micro USB or Type C Cable.
Triple Output Ports - The power bank has 2 USB A ports and 1 Type C Port to easily charge all your devices.
Bis Certified For Safety - AmazonBasics power bank has overcharge, overcurrent and overheat protection, ensuring a smooth charging experience for your device.
Wide Compatibility - The power bank can be used to charge all android phones, iPhones, smartphones and mobile devices. Not compatible with laptops.
Ultra Compact - The ultra-compact design of the power bank fits easily into pockets and laptop bags or purses.
Ports - Charges your devices simultaneously with two USB A output ports.
Charging - Supports 2-way 22.5w (Max) fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0 & Power Delivery charging).
LED Battery Indicator - The power bank has intelligent input and output controls and LED indicators for a seamless experience.
Safety -The device offers a world-class built-in 12-layer smart IC protection against short circuits, overcharging, over-discharging, and more.
22.5W High-Capacity Performance - Portronics’ Luxcell B 10,000mAh power bank allows multiple device charges, while its 22.5W max output provides ultra-fast charging for smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices.
Luxury Charging Solution - Make a style statement with the portable Power Bank's luxurious design and four stunning colour variants.
Dual Port Fast Charging - Dual ports - a Mach USB A (22.5W) and Type-C PD 3.0 (20W), allow dual device fast charging. The Type C port serves as both output and input.
LED Battery Indicator - This fast charging Power bank has an LED battery indicator, informing you about the power bank and your device’s charge. Get a complementary cable to charge the power bank and your devices.
Universal Device Charging - This durable power bank 10,000mAh ensures maximum efficiency in charging Android smartphones, iPhones, tablets, Bluetooth headphones, speakers, and other USB-A and USB-C devices.
Slimmest Power Bank - Ideal for on-the-go charging, it easily fits in your pocket or bag, so you stay powered up wherever you are- be it work, travel, or home.
Safe Charging - With multiple layers of advanced circuit protection,the power bank ensures safety against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits.
Warranty - It comes with a 1 year warranty against manufacturing defects. Invest in reliability, backed by our commitment to quality.
Charging - high-density 10000mAh Li-polymer battery & a fast charging output of 22.5W (4.5V/5A USB. A short 3A charging Type-C USB cable is included.
Ports - Power bank supports fast wired charging thru USB (22.5W) & Type-C/PD ports (20W) | Pass Through charging function (power bank charging & device charging simultaneously)
BIS certified | Advanced Layers of chip protection - Short circuit, over temperature, over-voltage protection, lightweight ABS casing with LED battery % indicator
Charge 3 devices simultaneously - Universal compatibility with smartphones/tablets/other USB-powered devices.
