Meet man who used to sell bhujia, then built Rs 8330 crore company, his business is...

Haldiram's, a testament to the power of family business, innovation, and tradition, has transcended from a small sweet shop in Bikaner to a global snack giant. Its success is not just a result of its global reach, but also its unwavering commitment to quality and authenticity. This dedication has not only won the hearts of millions but also made Haldiram's a household name in India and abroad.

One of India's most well-known snack brands, Haldiram's, started as a small confectionery in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Ganga Bishan Agarwal also referred to as Haldiram Ji, established the company in 1937. He began with a small store selling bhujia and other traditional Indian snacks and sweets.

Ganga Bishan Agarwal's vision and commitment laid the foundation for what would grow to be an empire of snacks. His legacy was carried on by his sons and grandsons, who expanded the company outside of Bikaner. The transition of Haldiram's from a local favourite to a national brand started in the 1980s when it expanded into bigger markets by opening locations in Delhi, Nagpur, and Kolkata.

The family-run company finally broke up into three separate companies, all of which were overseen by different Agarwal family branches: Haldiram's Bhujiawala (Kolkata), Haldiram's Prabhuji (Kolkata), and Haldiram's (Nagpur and Delhi).

The secret to Haldiram's success is its ability to blend conventional manufacturing methods with age-old recipes. They added ready-to-eat meals, namkeens, and papads to their lineup of products in addition to sweets and bhujia.

Haldiram's had grown significantly in popularity in India by the 1990s, and the company started selling its goods abroad. These days, Haldiram's products can be found in more than 80 nations, serving snack lovers all over the world as well as the Indian diaspora.

With multiple manufacturing facilities spread out across the nation and a vast distribution network, Haldiram's has emerged as a major force in the Indian snack food market. While adhering to its heritage, the brand keeps innovating and launching new products.

In a testament to its adaptability, Haldiram's has embraced digital transformation in recent years. This strategic move has allowed the brand to reach a wider audience through partnerships with various e-commerce platforms and a robust online presence, showcasing its readiness to evolve with the changing times.

According to current estimates, Haldiram ranks among the top food brands in India, with an annual turnover of more than $1 billion based on its overall brand value and revenue. The members of the Agarwal family connected to Haldiram's have substantial individual net worths that add up to billions of dollars.