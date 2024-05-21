Twitter
Discover top-quality men's sports t-shirts under Rs 599 on Amazon

Looking to elevate your gym workouts or gear up for an intense sports session? Look no further than these top-quality sports t-shirts, all priced under 599, exclusively available on Amazon.

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : May 21, 2024, 07:24 PM IST

Whether you are hitting the weights or breaking a sweat on the field, sports t-shirts are designed to enhance your performance and keep you comfortable throughout your training. These t-shirts are made up of special materials like polyester which helps in managing sweat, and are lightweight and stretchable enough so that they can provide all-round help in the activities. Discover the perfect blend of performance and affordability with our curated selection of sports t-shirts on Amazon. Shop now and experience the difference in your workout attire.

1.Campus Sutra Men's Activewear T-Shirt

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B09TKY514N/?tag=dnaindia-21 

  • Fit Type - This T-shirt has a regular fit. Quality craftsmanship is at the forefront. Using a range of high-quality fabrics, there is a seamlessly crafted collection for laid-back style.

 

  • High-Quality Fabric - This T-shirt is fabricated with top-grade and durable material. Made of fabric that holds its shape throughout the day, lets you have no restriction and feel relaxed.

 

  • Sleeve Type - Short Sleeve. Designed to offer an energetic look, the T-shirt combines the warmth of comfortable and casual feel. Offering an elevated look, it showcases a perfect fit.

 

  • Laid-Back Ensemble - Spruce up your look with this curated collection of T-shirts from Campus Sutra. When you're in need of a laid-back ensemble, rock this t-shirt with track pants and sneakers.

 

  • Care Instructions - Machine wash. Wash & dry inside out. Wash separately. Don't soak for a long time. Do not bleach. Tumble dry normal cycle. Medium heat iron or line dry in reverse medium heat iron.

2. Pepe Jeans Men's Polyester Turtle Neck T-Shirt

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0CDH4T5GL/?tag=dnaindia-21 

  • Dry Fit - Crafted from high-quality, breathable, and moisture-wicking fabric, ensuring maximum comfort and performance during intense workouts.

 

  • Easy Stain Release - This technology helps easy release of tough stains from t-shirts.

 

  • Enhanced Durability - Built to endure the rigours of regular gym use, our t-shirt is made with reinforced stitching and premium materials. This durability guarantees longevity, making it a reliable and long-lasting companion on your fitness journey.

 

  • Dynamic Movement - Features strategically placed stretch panels that enhance your range of motion.

 

3.Campus Sutra Men'sActive ActiveWear T-Shirt

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0C1YTHGJ6/?tag=dnaindia-21 

  • Fit Type - This activewear t-shirt has a regular fit. Quality craftsmanship is at the forefront. Using a range of high-quality fabrics, there is a seamlessly crafted collection for laid-back style.

 

  • High-Quality Fabric - This activewear t-shirt is fabricated with top-grade and durable material. Made of fabric that holds its shape throughout the day, lets you have no restriction and feel relaxed.

 

  • Sleeve Type - Short Sleeve. Designed to offer an energetic look, the activewear t-shirt combines the warmth of comfortable and casual feel. 

 

4. Bold Fit Gym T Shirts for Men

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B0CVXF1816/?tag=dnaindia-21 

  • Material And Fabric - Our t-shirts are made of a polyester blend for a comfortable and lightweight feel. Polyester is a synthetic fabric known for its durability, wrinkle resistance, and moisture-wicking properties, which helps keep you dry by pulling sweat away from the body.

 

  • Regular Fit & Versatile Style - Designed for a classic and comfortable fit, this mens t-shirt is neither too tight nor too loose, making it ideal for everyday wear. The versatile design makes this suitable for various occasions, from casual outings to sports activities, ensuring you look and feel great wherever you go.

 

  • Color Retention - Polyester tends to hold colour well, resulting in vibrant and long-lasting prints or dye. This gym tshirt can be important if you want your t-shirt to maintain its appearance over time. Regular fit suggests a standard or traditional cut, providing a comfortable and relaxed fit without being too tight or too loose. 

 

  • Easy Care: Machine Washable - Easy to care and can be machine washed without losing its shape or colour. Double-stitched seams enhance the durability of the t-shirt, preventing it from easily fraying or tearing. Polyester is known for its strength and durability. 

 

  • Anti-Odor Technology & Quick-Drying - Our polyester t-shirts for men come with anti-odor technology, helping to resist the development of unpleasant odours, especially during physical activities. The fabric's breathability ensures optimal air circulation, keeping you comfortable and feeling fresh throughout the day.

 

5. Nivia Men's Sports T-Shirt

https://www.amazon.in/gp/product/B071NN9XWH/?tag=dnaindia-21 

  • Material - Made from durable micro polyester, our sports t-shirts offer exceptional comfort and longevity for every workout.

  • Quick Day - Experience unmatched comfort with our quick-dry sports t-shirts, designed to keep you cool and dry even during intense sessions.

  • Colour - Enjoy vibrant colours that last with our t-shirts, featuring superior colour fastness to maintain their brilliance wash after wash

  • Collar Type - The round neckline ensures a comfortable and stylish fit, perfect for any sports activity or casual outing.

  • Fit Type - Regular fit sports t-shirts provide a balanced, comfortable silhouette that complements all body types.

 

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

 



 

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
