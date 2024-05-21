Driving License New Rules: Skip test at RTO, phasing out old vehicles and other rules applicable from June 1

Individuals will now have the option to take their driving tests at private training centres, instead of only at government Regional Transport Offices (RTOs)

Starting June 1, 2024, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will implement new regulations for obtaining a driving licence in India. Individuals will now have the option to take their driving tests at private training centres, instead of only at government Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). These private centres will be certified to conduct tests and issue the necessary certificates.

-The new rules also focus on reducing pollution. About 900,000 old government vehicles will be phased out, and stricter emission regulations for cars will be enforced.

-The fines for speeding will remain between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. However, if a minor is caught driving, they will face a fine of Rs 25,000. Additionally, the registration of the vehicle involved will be cancelled, and the minor will be barred from obtaining a driving licence until they turn 25.

-The documentation required for obtaining a new licence has been streamlined, with specific documents needed based on whether the vehicle is a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler, reducing the need for physical visits to RTOs.

Private driving training centres must adhere to the following requirements:

- Land Requirement: A minimum of 1 acre for two-wheeler training and 2 acres for four-wheeler training.

- Testing Facilities: Must provide appropriate facilities for conducting tests.

- Trainer Qualifications: Trainers need at least a high school diploma, five years of driving experience, and knowledge of biometrics and IT systems.

- Light Motor Vehicles (LMV): 29 hours over 4 weeks, with 8 hours of theory and 21 hours of practical training.

- Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV): 38 hours over 6 weeks, including 8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practical training.

Applications can be submitted online or offline via https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/.

Applicants must visit the RTO to submit documents and demonstrate their driving skills for licence approval.