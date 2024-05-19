Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty earns Rs 110 crore more than UK PM Rishi Sunak, their net worth is...

The couple have yet again been named among the wealthiest people in the UK.

Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty earned more than her husband and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the financial year 2022-23. Murty's earnings are said to far exceed that of her husband. Sunak made GBP 2.2 million (Rs 20 crore) in 2022-23 compared to Murty's estimated GBP 13 million (Rs 130 crore) in dividends over the past year. Hence, this is a difference of GBP 10.8 million (Rs 110 crore) between their earnings.

The couple have yet again been named among the wealthiest people in the UK, with an estimated wealth of GBP 651 million (Rs 6860 crore), as per ‘Sunday Times Rich List' 2024. The duo made their debut in the annual ‘Sunday Times Rich List' two years ago. They have moved up the ranks in the 2024 edition released on Friday. The couple have risen from 275th last year to 245th, making them the “wealthiest people to call 10 Downing Street home”. The couple's most valued asset is Murty's shareholding in Infosys.

“Over the past year, the shares have grown in value by GBP 108.8 million to nearly GBP 590 million. The latest annual report suggests that Murty received about GBP 13 million in dividends during that time — adding to the more than a million pounds she has been paid in previous years. She is poised to receive another GBP 10.5 million this year,” reads the newspaper’s analysis.

The annual compilation of Britain's wealthiest families is once again topped by the Indian-origin Hinduja family, who saw their wealth increase over the past year to hit GBP 37.196 billion in the wake of the opening of their brand-new luxury OWO Hotel in the heart of London.

