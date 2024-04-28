Twitter
Private jets, pyramids and more: Indian-origin billionaire Ankur Jain marries ex-WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt

The event, themed 'Modern Cairo,' featured belly and fire dancers, as seen in photos posted by Erika on Instagram

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 05:56 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: Instagram/@erikaannhammond
Bilt Rewards CEO Ankur Jain and former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond tied the knot in a grand ceremony at the Great Pyramids in Egypt. The wedding, attended by 130 guests, including celebrities like Lance Bass and Robin Thicke, was nothing short of extravagant.

Guests were flown to Cairo on a private EgyptAir flight after a safari in Africa, though there was a brief delay due to government procedures. Despite this, the festivities went on, with the couple partying until dawn the night before the wedding, according to media reports.

The event, themed 'Modern Cairo,' featured belly and fire dancers, as seen in photos posted by Erika on Instagram. Interestingly, the couple had originally planned to get married in space but scrapped the idea.

Erika admitted she hadn't seen the venue before the ceremony, highlighting the couple's non-traditional approach to wedding planning. They opted out of having a bridal party and a wedding cake, leaving most of the arrangements to their coordinators.

Explaining their unconventional choices, Jain emphasised the desire for a unique experience away from tradition. Following the ceremony, he thanked their guests for joining them in celebrating their new beginning.

The couple's journey began at Rumble Boxing, where they met, showcasing a love story that transcended boundaries. With their wedding in Egypt, Ankur Jain and Erika Hammond created a memorable experience that reflected their personalities and values.

