HomeEducation

Education

Meet IIT-JEE topper who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 1, decided to drop out of IIT due to…

Chirag not only passed the IIT entrance exam in 2020 but also secured admission to one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 11, 2024, 10:32 PM IST

    The IIT-JEE entrance exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year lakhs of students prepare for IIT-JEE, but only few thousand are able to crack it. JEE Mains serves as the gateway to get admission in the IITs. Nonetheless, some individuals manage to gain admission to IITs via tenacity and hard effort. Chirag Falor, a Pune native, received an AIR 1 and got 352 out of 396 in JEE Advanced 2020. He also scored 100 percentile in the Mains. Chirag, however, did not compete for an IIT seat. He got himself enrolled in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US. He was among the five Indian students to get admission in MIT in 2020. 

    However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, he was unable to travel to the US so he pursued the online course from India.

    Chirag Falor told PTI, "I have secured admission to MIT and I will go ahead with it. The classes have already begun and I am attending them online. I had prepared for four years for these exams so I didn't want to skip appearing for the exam." 

    In the JEE Advanced exam, Chirag Falor secured 352 out of 396 marks. "The JEE was tougher than the exam at MIT. The exam has given me a different confidence altogether. I used to attend MIT classes online during the night and then prepare for IIT exams in the day," he said. 

    He also won a gold medal at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in 2019. He also topped the American Mathematics competition in 2019.

