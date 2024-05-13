Ratan Tata's company loses Rs 29016 crore in one day after shares tank over 8%, market cap reduced to...

It emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

Ratan Tata is a well-known industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons. He is known for transforming the Tata Group. He was the chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, for 21 years from 1991 till his retirement on December 28, 2012. During his tenure, the group’s revenues grew manifold. After retirement, the 86-year-old conferred the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals.

On Monday, shares of Tata Motors tanked more than 8 per cent after the company's March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. The stock plummeted 8.34 per cent to settle at Rs 959.80 apiece on the NSE. During the day, it plunged 9.44 per cent to Rs 948. The company's market capitalisation was wiped out by Rs 29,016.23 crore. It has now reduced to Rs 3,19,012.47 crore. It emerged as the biggest laggard among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

Tata Motors on Friday reported an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 17,528.59 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024, riding with all its three auto businesses delivering a strong performance, especially the British arm Jaguar Land Rover.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,496.04 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. Total consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,19,986.31 crore compared to Rs 1,05,932.35 crore in the year-ago period. In Q4 FY24, Tata Motors said all three auto businesses delivered strong performance.

