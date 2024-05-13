Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal invites employees' moms to office for Mother's Day celebration, watch

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal surprises employees' moms on Mother's Day with a heartfelt celebration at the office, garnering praise for the company's inclusive workplace culture and thoughtful initiative.

As families worldwide marked Mother's Day on May 12, heartfelt gestures and surprises were in abundance, with individuals going the extra mile to honor their moms. Among the many acts of appreciation, Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, orchestrated a touching surprise for the mothers of his company's employees.

And here’s the surprise!



We invited the moms of our employees to celebrate the day with us at the office. Also got great feedback on how to run @zomato better.



So much love all around today pic.twitter.com/FKDYiBqDCP — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 12, 2024

In a heartwarming move, Goyal welcomed the mothers of Zomato's workforce to the office, where they were treated to a special celebration in recognition of their invaluable role in their children's lives. Sharing the delightful news on social media, Goyal expressed his excitement, stating, "And here's the surprise! We invited the moms of our employees to celebrate the day with us at the office. Also got great feedback on how to run @zomato better. So much love all around today."

Accompanying his post were a series of photos and videos capturing the joyous occasion. The images depicted a jubilant atmosphere as the office brimmed with women, their faces beaming with delight as they participated in cutting a cake adorned with the endearing word "Mom." Cheers and applause filled the air, resonating with the shared sentiment of appreciation and love.

Since its posting on May 12, Goyal's announcement has garnered significant attention, amassing over 12,000 views and more than 500 likes. The heartwarming gesture also prompted an outpouring of reactions from netizens, who commended Zomato's inclusive workplace culture and applauded the thoughtful initiative.

One individual praised, "The way Zomato is doing activities for their employees, one should not have any doubts on the office culture and environment. Their success is the result of the right process followed for a long period of time in execution and maintaining their culture as a company!"

Another lauded the initiative, remarking, "What a great initiative and such a lovely cake!"

The sentiment was echoed by another commenter who expressed, "Much appreciated gesture, need to be applauded."

Meanwhile, a fourth individual, though unable to attend, expressed gratitude, stating, "Missed this special occasion! How sweet of you to make the mothers of your team feel special!"