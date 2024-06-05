Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Children's Eye Hospital, fire tenders rushed to spot

74-year-old woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead

Suresh Gopi reveals if he plans to quit films after historic Lok Sabha election win in Thrissur: 'The ones that are...'

AUS vs OMN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Oman

Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby in film based on Netflix series Peaky Blinders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Children's Eye Hospital, fire tenders rushed to spot

74-year-old woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead

Suresh Gopi reveals if he plans to quit films after historic Lok Sabha election win in Thrissur: 'The ones that are...'

8 superfoods that are more nutritious when boiled

Mughal kings who used to hunt lions

5 films of Ranveer Singh that we want to watch in theatres

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: A Big Loss For BJP In Maharashtra Election Results? I NDA Vs INDIA

Prajwal Revanna Arrest: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To SIT Custody Till June 4 I Hassan Sex Scandal

'Washing dirty...': Aamir Ali strongly responds to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'demotivating partner' remarks

Suresh Gopi reveals if he plans to quit films after historic Lok Sabha election win in Thrissur: 'The ones that are...'

Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby in film based on Netflix series Peaky Blinders

HomeViral

Viral

74-year-old woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead

Elderly woman declared dead in hospice care shocks staff at a Nebraska funeral home when she's found breathing.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

74-year-old woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a shocking turn of events, a 74-year-old woman declared dead in hospice care was found alive at a Nebraska funeral home. According to reports, a funeral home staff member discovered the woman breathing and immediately performed CPR. This surprising discovery occurred just two hours after she had been pronounced dead.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ben Houchin shared details with CNN, explaining, “A physician had seen her in the last seven days, and the physician is willing to sign the death certificate. There was nothing suspicious at the time of the death – all of those fit.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

The Daily Mail also released an Instagram video featuring the sheriff’s office discussing the incident. “Constance Glantz, 74, was pronounced dead while in hospice care and was transported to a Nebraska funeral home,” the outlet reported. It continued, “An employee was placing her on the table to begin preparing her body when they noticed she was still breathing. Staff began performing CPR on Glantz before she was transported to a local hospital. The sheriff’s office says it has not found any criminal intent by the nursing home, but the investigation is ongoing.”

The incident has sparked a variety of reactions online. One commenter noted, “And THIS is why old graves used to have bells next to the headstones that were strung down to the coffin.” Another expressed disbelief, writing, “What in the world?! In this day and age?” A third person questioned, “How could this ever happen?”

Chief Deputy Houchin emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “At this point, we have not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home, but the investigation is ongoing. I’m sure the nursing home and everybody else is going to be taking a look into what has happened, and I’m sure they’ll look and see if new protocols need to be made and if they were all followed.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sikkim Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates to be announced soon

AUS vs OMN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Oman

CMF by Nothing announces new giveaway offer, Nothing Phone (2a) and more available on purchase of…

OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition launched in India, to go on sale from June 6, price starts at Rs…

Meet actress Saayoni Ghosh, once made headlines for 'hurting religious sentiments', now upset BJP in Lok Sabha elections

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement