74-year-old woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead

Elderly woman declared dead in hospice care shocks staff at a Nebraska funeral home when she's found breathing.

In a shocking turn of events, a 74-year-old woman declared dead in hospice care was found alive at a Nebraska funeral home. According to reports, a funeral home staff member discovered the woman breathing and immediately performed CPR. This surprising discovery occurred just two hours after she had been pronounced dead.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ben Houchin shared details with CNN, explaining, “A physician had seen her in the last seven days, and the physician is willing to sign the death certificate. There was nothing suspicious at the time of the death – all of those fit.”

The Daily Mail also released an Instagram video featuring the sheriff’s office discussing the incident. “Constance Glantz, 74, was pronounced dead while in hospice care and was transported to a Nebraska funeral home,” the outlet reported. It continued, “An employee was placing her on the table to begin preparing her body when they noticed she was still breathing. Staff began performing CPR on Glantz before she was transported to a local hospital. The sheriff’s office says it has not found any criminal intent by the nursing home, but the investigation is ongoing.”

The incident has sparked a variety of reactions online. One commenter noted, “And THIS is why old graves used to have bells next to the headstones that were strung down to the coffin.” Another expressed disbelief, writing, “What in the world?! In this day and age?” A third person questioned, “How could this ever happen?”

Chief Deputy Houchin emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “At this point, we have not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home, but the investigation is ongoing. I’m sure the nursing home and everybody else is going to be taking a look into what has happened, and I’m sure they’ll look and see if new protocols need to be made and if they were all followed.”