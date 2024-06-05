DNA TV Show: What do the Lok Sabha election 2024 results indicate?

The numbers had kept the opposition on the back foot. But this time, the INDI alliance has 232 seats. On this basis, we will see a strong opposition.

The election results have woken up BJP, which till yesterday, used to rely on its victory over the wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But it couldn't get a majority on its own. BJP may form the government with its alliance parties, but it will be a challenge for it to run the government for five years and keep the alliance parties with it.

BJP had registered a big victory in both the previous Lok Sabha elections, it had achieved a majority on its own. One effect of this was that the importance of MPs of other alliance parties was decreased. Before 2014, for about 25 years i.e. till 1989, only alliance governments remained in power. National parties kept coming to power only with the support of regional parties. This trend was broken in 2014 and 2019. Back then, leaders forgot words like coalition dharma. But these elections have once again made coalition the priority. This change can bring back the 10-year-old conditions of Indian politics.

This election has brought back the old era of Indian politics. Until some time ago, it was said that caste politics had ended in the country, and now politics is related to economics and religion. But the recent Lok Sabha election results have denied it. Now caste politics has returned. The promise of conducting a caste census is an example of this. Apart from this, the allegations of INDI alliance regarding ending reservation and the reply of NDA are a glimpse of the return of caste politics in the country.

This Lok Sabha election has brought back the old days of regional parties. Due to one party getting the majority, regional parties of the alliance did not get important posts in the government. In coalition dharma, there used to be a deal for ministerial posts. In the coming time, BJP may have to distribute some ministerial posts among NDA parties following this coalition dharma. If sources are to be believed, Nitish Kumar of JD(U) and Chandrababu Naidu of TDP have expressed their desire for ministerial posts. So in this way, the importance of regional parties has increased.

