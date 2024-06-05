Twitter
Ramayan's Sunil Lahri calls Ayodhya people 'selfish' for 'betraying their king' in Lok Sabha elections: 'Hindu woh...'

Sunil Lahri posted a series of stories on his Instagram, slamming the people of Ayodhya for choosing Samajwadi Party over BJP in Faizabad.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 10:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor Sunil Lahri, who's popularly known for playing Laxmana in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, lashed out at the citizens of Ayodhya for not voting for BJP, and choosing Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad. Under BJP's leadership, the Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated in January. After people chose the Samajwadi Party in Faizabad, the constituency in Uttar Pradesh where the temple is situated, BJP’s Lallu Singh lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A day after the result, Sunil expressed his disappointment and went on to call Hindu 'Swarthi (Selfish)'

Sunil shared several stories on his Instagram, and went on to slam Hindus for betraying the party who 'betrayed their king'. In one story he wrote, "Hum yeh bhool gaye yeh wohi Ayodhyavaasi hai. Jinhone vanvaas se aane ke baad Sita mata par bhi sandeh kiya tha. (We are forgetting that these are the same Ayodhya citizens who doubted Goddess Sita after she returned from exile. What do you call the person who even denies God? Selfish. History stands proof that the citizens of Ayodhya always betrayed their king. Shame on them)."   

In another story, Sunil took a dig at the people of Ayodhya, and wrote, "We salute your greatness, dear citizens of Ayodhya, you are the ones who didn’t spare even Goddess Sita. We are not shocked that you betrayed the man who made sure that Lord Ram came out of that small tent and was installed in a beautiful temple. The entire nation will never see you with respect again."

Sunil also compared the people of Ayodhya to Baahubali’s Katappa, with the reference to Katappa killing Amarendra Baahubali. At last, he also congratulated his Ramayan co-star Arun Govil for securing a seat in Meerut.

