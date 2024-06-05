Ajay Devgn joins forces with Tigmanshu Dhulia to produce biopic on Palwankar Baloo, India's first Dalit cricketer

Ajay Devgn will produce a biopic on India's first Dalit cricketer Palwankar Baloo, who is called as the man who defied untouchability and attained invincibility.

After impressing the critics and the masses with his performance in the sports drama Maidaan, Ajay Devgn has now joined forces with filmmaker Digmanshu Dhulia, and producer Priti Sinha to produce a film based on Ramachandra Guha's book 'A Corner Of A Foreign Field'. This book narrates the story of India's first Dalit cricketer Palwankar Baloo and his brothers.

Priti Sinha, daughter of Andaz Apna Apna's producer Vijay Sinha, announced this development on her Twitter.

We, @ajaydevgn @dirtigmanshu @pritisinha333 are producing Baloo Palwankar’s story based on @Ram_Guha sir’s book “A Corner Of A Foreign Field”. We will bring the story of this great cricketer on film soon @ABsay_ek https://t.co/u9xQxTWB7P — Priti Sinha (@pritisinha333) May 27, 2024

In the tweet, she confirmed, "Ajay Devgn, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Priti Sinha have teamed up to produce a film based on Ramachandra Guha's book 'A Corner Of A Foreign Field'. The book tells the remarkable story of cricketer Palwankar Baloo and his brothers." The director, cast, and crew for the film are yet to be finalized.

Priti made this big announcement in a reply to a netizen who's also a cricketer fanatic. He shared a thread on Palwankar Baloo, the man who defied untouchability and attained invincibility. The internet user named, Abhishek AB wrote, "Despite his monumental contributions, Baloo received no national awards, recognition, or financial benefits...He was brought into the public eye by Ramachandra Guha through his acclaimed book A Corner of a Foreign Field. But still, his contribution went unnoticed by many."

Despite his monumental contributions, Baloo received no national awards, recognition,or financial benefits...



He was brought into the public eye by Ramachandra Guha through his acclaimed book "A Corner of a Foreign Field."

But still his contribution went unnoticed by many.



21/n pic.twitter.com/xUHNnpdSxk — Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) May 27, 2024

Abhishek further narrated the tough journey of Baloo and wrote, "Despite facing marginalization, Baloo excelled in cricket, becoming the standout player feared by English opponents. During a match against the English Gymkhana Club in Satara, English specially prepared a pitch to hinder Baloo, Baloo still picked up 7 wickets led to their defeat." He also that, "From 1907 to 1920, Baloo was the best bowler in India, amassing 179 wickets at an impressive average of 15.21 since his debut in 1905. Despite his stellar performances, Baloo was consistently overlooked for captaincy due to his lower-caste background." Further details on the same project are awaited. But it looks like another fine piece of cinema will be presented by Ajay Devgn and the team.

