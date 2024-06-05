Viral video: Influencer makes security guard's dream trip to Ayodhya Ram Mandir a reality, watch

Indian Instagram influencer Anish Bhagat, known for his heartwarming content, recently surprised his society's security guard, Byas Ji, by fulfilling his dream of visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In a heartwarming display of compassion and generosity, Indian Instagram influencer Anish Bhagat has once again proven that kindness knows no bounds. Following his touching video featuring Prachi Nigam, a Class 10th topper from Uttar Pradesh who faced ridicule for her facial hair, Bhagat orchestrated another moving encounter, this time with a member of his society's security team.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Bhagat introduces the security guard, affectionately referred to as 'Byas Ji,' and learns about his life. Byas Ji, speaking in Hindi, reveals that he is working at the age of 65 because his only son has abandoned him. Touched by his story, Bhagat decides to make Byas Ji's dream come true.

Without hesitation, Bhagat arranges for tickets to Ayodhya, fulfilling Byas Ji's wish to visit the Ram Mandir with his son. The unsuspecting guard is surprised when Bhagat announces their impromptu trip, and the pair embarks on a journey filled with heartfelt conversations and shared experiences.

The pinnacle of their adventure is reached when Byas Ji steps foot inside the newly-built Ram Mandir, offering his prayers with tears of gratitude in his eyes. Bhagat captures the emotional moment on camera and shares it on Instagram, along with a poignant message about filial responsibility and the importance of caring for elderly parents.

The video swiftly goes viral, eliciting an outpouring of support and admiration from viewers touched by the genuine connection between Bhagat and Byas Ji. Comments flood in, praising the influencer for his selfless act and the profound impact it has had on both individuals involved.

In a world often dominated by fleeting trends and superficiality, Bhagat's act of kindness serves as a reminder of the power of genuine human connection and the impact one person can have on another's life.