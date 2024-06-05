Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match gets big push from ICC, fans can now get…

Meet actor whose biggest role ruined his life, fans worshipped him but got no work for years, now is Lok Sabha MP from..

How Anil Ambani rose back from the Ashes, tycoon’s journey to back to financial boom, his net worth is…

'We look forward to...': US lauds successful Lok Sabha Elections as BJP-led NDA clinch majority

Panchayat star Faisal Malik says being honest with Amitabh Bachchan cost him his job: ‘Big B asked me…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match gets big push from ICC, fans can now get…

Meet actor whose biggest role ruined his life, fans worshipped him but got no work for years, now is Lok Sabha MP from..

'We look forward to...': US lauds successful Lok Sabha Elections as BJP-led NDA clinch majority

8 prominent Mughal queens and their lifespans

8 stunning images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA

Bowlers with most maiden overs in T20 World Cups

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: A Big Loss For BJP In Maharashtra Election Results? I NDA Vs INDIA

Prajwal Revanna Arrest: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To SIT Custody Till June 4 I Hassan Sex Scandal

Panchayat star Faisal Malik says being honest with Amitabh Bachchan cost him his job: ‘Big B asked me…’

Meet actor whose biggest role ruined his life, fans worshipped him but got no work for years, now is Lok Sabha MP from..

Meet actress, who became star with hit debut, was insulted on sets, quit films after flops; then one show revived career

HomeWorld

World

'We look forward to...': US lauds successful Lok Sabha Elections as BJP-led NDA clinch majority

The Election Commission of India announced results for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, revealing BJP's victory in 240 seats and Congress securing 99.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 08:24 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'We look forward to...': US lauds successful Lok Sabha Elections as BJP-led NDA clinch majority
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The United States has lauded India's accomplishment in successfully conducting the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands on the brink of forming the government for a third term, with the BJP-led NDA clinching a majority in the Lok Sabha—a feat achieved despite heavy losses in three Hindi heartland states.

The Election Commission of India announced results for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, revealing BJP's victory in 240 seats and Congress securing 99.

"On behalf of the United States, we commend the government of India and voters for completing such a massive electoral process. We look forward to the final results," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a press briefing.

Miller emphasized that final results are still pending and therefore refrained from making definitive comments. He highlighted the significance of witnessing the largest exercise of democracy in history over the past six weeks, and denied any external influence from Western powers, including the US, on the Indian elections.

"We express our views openly and privately with foreign governments, but this should not be seen as an attempt to influence elections in India or anywhere else," Miller added. He anticipated the strong partnership between the US and India would persist.

READ | US President Joe Biden tightens border security amid rising immigrations issues, sparks controversy

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Panchayat star Faisal Malik says being honest with Amitabh Bachchan cost him his job: ‘Big B asked me…’

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match gets big push from ICC, fans can now get…

'We look forward to...': US lauds successful Lok Sabha Elections as BJP-led NDA clinch majority

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Jailed 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib seat

Meet actor, who played 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, still struggled to get work; then...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement