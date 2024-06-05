Twitter
US President Joe Biden tightens border security amid rising immigrations issues, sparks controversy

Joe Biden, a Democrat, has toughened his approach to border security as immigration has emerged as a top issue for Americans in the run-up to the November 5 elections where he will face Republican Donald Trump.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 08:04 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

US President Joe Biden tightens border security amid rising immigrations issues, sparks controversy
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday instituted a broad asylum ban on migrants caught illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, a major enforcement move in the run-up to November elections that will decide control of the White House.

Migrants caught crossing illegally could be quickly deported or turned back to Mexico under the measure, which will take effect just after midnight. There will be exceptions for unaccompanied children, people who face serious medical or safety threats, and victims of trafficking, the US Department of Homeland Security said.

Biden, a Democrat, has toughened his approach to border security as immigration has emerged as a top issue for Americans in the run-up to the November 5 elections where he will face Republican Donald Trump, who made a hardline stance on immigration a centerpiece of his administration and vowed a wide-ranging crackdown if reelected.

Biden took office in 2021 vowing to reverse some of Trump's restrictive immigration policies but grappled with record levels of migrants caught crossing illegally, a trend that has strained US border authorities and cities receiving new arrivals.

During a White House press conference explaining the proclamation, Biden said asylum access would remain available to migrants who registered for an appointment using an app known as CBP One or used other legal pathways instead of crossing illegally.

"This action will help us gain control of our border and restore order into the process," Biden said. "This ban will remain in place until the number of people trying to enter illegally is reduced to a level our system can effectively manage."

The Biden ban was attacked by critics on both sides of the political spectrum on Tuesday.

Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, said they intended to sue over the new restrictions. The group and other immigrant advocacy organizations have criticised Biden for adopting Trump-like policies and backtracking on US legal obligations to asylum seekers.

In advance of the announcement, Trump's campaign issued a statement criticising Biden for high levels of illegal immigration and said the move to exempt unaccompanied minors would encourage child trafficking.
Republicans also slammed Biden's moves as politically motivated and insufficient.

Enrique Lucero, the director of migrant affairs in Tijuana, Mexico warned the new measures could overwhelm migrant shelters as more people will be stuck waiting or returned. He said he thought desperate people would continue to find ways to cross the border illegally.

"The question is where are all those people going to go?" Lucero said. "Many will end up on the streets or prey to traffickers."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters)

