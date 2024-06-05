Meet man, NIT graduate, who worked as civil servant for 25 years, resigned as IAS to become...

The former IAS was due to retire in November 2026 but he took voluntary retirement in 2017.

UPSC civil services prelims exam 2024 is scheduled for June 16. Every year, lakhs of UPSC aspirants apply for the UPSC CSE to become IAS, IPS, IFS and other officers. However, only around 1000 candidates make it to the final list. After serving for several years, many civil servants resigned from their prestigious jobs to pursue different careers. One such person is Vivek Atray, a 2005-batch former IAS officer from Haryana cadre.

He quit his prestigious IAS job after serving for around 25 years. He took voluntary retirement in 2017 to become an adviser and motivator in innovative education. He was due to retire in November 2026. He is a NIT Kurukshetra alumnus, who joined the Haryana government in 1991 as Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer. He got the IAS cadre in 2005.

Atray has many contributions during the 25 years of his service. He undertook many reforms in digital governance, education, tourism and sports management. He was directly involved with the development of the Chandigarh IT Park as Director IT. He is now become an acclaimed orator, motivational TEDx speaker, mentor and author.

His father JP Atray was also a civil servant, an IPS officer. Atray was an aspiring cricketer and a part of the under-19 cricket team of Chandigarh. He is the chairman of the Yogananda Centre for Theology & Visiting Professor at Shoolini University.

