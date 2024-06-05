Twitter
Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia reacts strongly to Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, says in Adipursh 'they gave Saif...'

Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia reacts strongly to Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, says in Adipursh 'they gave Saif...'

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who's known for playing Goddes Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, reacted to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's interpretation of Indian epic.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 11:56 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia reacts strongly to Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, says in Adipursh 'they gave Saif...'
Dipika Kakkar, Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan
Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who gained worldwide recognition for playing Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's series Ramayan reacted to Nitesh Tiwari's cinematic film on the Indian epic with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. In Tiwari's film, Ranbir plays the role of Lord Rama, and Sai plays the Goddess Sita. 

In an interview with India Today, Dipika said that people shouldn't make Ramayan, because they mess it up with the Indian epic, "Honestly, I am quite disillusioned by people who keep making Ramayan because I don't think you should be doing it. People are making a mess of it. I don't think people should be making Ramayan again and again because every time they make it, they want to bring in something new; a new story, a new angle, a new look.”

Dipika gave the example of Om Raut's disaster interpretation of Ramayana, Adipurush. The 2023 film starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Raghav and Janki. She said, "Like for Kriti Sanon, they gave her a pink-coloured satin (saree). They gave Saif (Ali Khan who played Ravana in Adipurush) a different look because they wanted to do something different, creatively. But then what you are doing is you're spoiling that whole impact of what Ramayan is all about." 

The veteran actress and politician advised, "One should not tamper around with religious texts. I don't think one should be doing it and just leave it aside. Just don't do this." Dipika added that there are so many stories that makers can make besides Ramayan. "Speak about a lot of freedom fighters. There's so much that one can talk about; unsung heroes who were valiant in history for freedom. Why only Ramayan?” Asked Dipika. 

Arun Govil on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's film

While promoting Article 370, Arun Govil shared his view about Ranbir playing the role of Lord Ram. When asked his opinion about Ranbir playing the part, and whether he will justify the iconic character, Arun said, "Woh ho sakta hai ya nahi ho sakta hai woh toh samay batayega. Pehle se kuch nahi kaha ja sakta kisi ke baare main. But, as far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Jitna janta hoon main unko, bahut sanskaari bacche hain woh. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai. Maine dekha hai kayi baar unko. I’m sure that he will try to do his level best.” Nitesh Tiwari's interpretation is scheduled for 2025 Diwali. It also stars Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta in key roles. 

Read: Ramayan's Sunil Lahri calls Ayodhya people 'selfish' for 'betraying their king' in Lok Sabha elections: 'Hindu woh...'

