Viral video: Train passes through burning forest amid Russia's wildfires, watch

Massive wildfires near Lake Baikal in Siberia captured on video as flames engulf forests, sparking concerns over wildlife and environmental impact.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 09:06 AM IST

Viral video: Train passes through burning forest amid Russia's wildfires, watch
Russia and Siberia, renowned for their expansive forests, find themselves in the grip of a devastating wildfire. For days, flames have ravaged forested areas near Lake Baikal, the deepest lake globally, posing a grave threat to the region's biodiversity and communities.

A chilling video circulating online offers a glimpse into the inferno, showing a driver navigating through a landscape engulfed in flames. The footage portrays the relentless destruction of vegetation and wildlife wrought by the wildfire, sparking widespread concern and commentary.

According to a report by The Metro, the conflagration originated in the mountainous Muysky district of Siberia, an area plagued by wildfires for years. A video shared on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) captured the intensity of the blaze, with flames licking at the sides of a passing train. The caption accompanying the clip detailed the ongoing crisis in Russian Buryatia, where wildfires have consumed vast swathes of land, totaling over 30,000 hectares, with six new fires emerging in the last 24 hours alone.

As the video gained traction online, viewers expressed their dismay in the comments section, with concerns ranging from the impact on infrastructure to the environmental toll. "The heat from the fires is going to cause the track to buckle," remarked one user, while another lamented the suffering of wildlife and the surge in carbon emissions.

With over 172,000 views on X, the footage underscores the severity of the situation and the growing global interest in the crisis.

Questions surround Russia's response to the wildfire, with some attributing delays and shortages in firefighting personnel to other priorities, including alleged deployments for the conflict in Ukraine. Authorities have imposed entry bans into the affected Buryatia region and brace for further challenges as June approaches, historically a period marked by heightened wildfire activity in Russia.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
