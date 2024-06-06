Twitter
DNA TV Show: What is NEET-UG 2024 results controversy? Know full story here

For the first time in the NEET exam, 67 students have got 720 out of 720 marks. This is the first time that such a large number of students have achieved a 100% score.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

DNA TV Show: What is NEET-UG 2024 results controversy? Know full story here
NEET is one of the most prestigious competitive exams in the country which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NEET UG 2024 results were declared on the same day as the Lok Sabha election results. The result of the NEET exam held on May 5 and was supposed to come on June 14. But it came out ten days earlier on June 4. 

So the question is, was there a well-planned conspiracy behind releasing the NEET results on the day of the election results?

For the first time in the NEET exam, 67 students have got 720 out of 720 marks. This is the first time that such a large number of students have achieved a 100% score.

As a result, this time the cut-off in the NEET result has increased from 137 to 164. This NEET exam has been the result with the highest cut-off. 

This year more than 24 lakh students had filled out the NEET form. Out of which 13 lakh 16 thousand students have passed the NEET exam in comparison to last year where 11 lakh 45 thousand students had passed.

Although the NEET result has come, but now it is being said that there is fraud and manipulation in the result. 

According to a list that was shown on the show, the NEET roll number, name, marks and rank from serial number 62 to 79 have been highlighted. Actually, the NEET Roll Number Series here is the same, i.e, all are from the same center. 

None of these students has a surname in their name. 6 out of 8 students have got 720 out of 720 marks. The other two have got 719 and 718 marks.

Now people are trolling it. They are asking that 6 candidates have got full marks from the same exam center. Was the entire exam center managed?

People are asking whether all the toppers go to the same center to take the exam?

The center where the 6 students who took the exam topped, that center was in Jhajjar, Haryana. This centre was Hardayal Public School. 

Moreover, many questions are being raised on the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the NEET exam.

Experts say that after 720 in NEET, only 716 marks can be obtained. Because one mark is deducted for giving a wrong answer, meaning there is a negative marking. If a student answers all the questions correctly, then he will get 720 marks out of 720. In case he/she leaves one question, then he will get 716 marks.

Whereas if someone answers one question wrong, then he will get 715 marks.

But many students have also got 719 and 718 marks in the NEET exam. This information has been given by NTA itself and has also issued a notice. It is written in it that some students had faced the problem of time loss in the exam in view of which they have been given grace marks. Therefore, the marks can also be 718 and 719.

But experts are asking what kind of math has been applied in giving grace marks. And when there is no rule of giving grace marks in NEET then on what basis have the grace marks been given?

This time 67 students have secured the number one rank in NEET. Out of these, 44 toppers are such who have come on top due to getting bonus marks.

A question came in the NEET exam. Option A was considered the correct answer in the Answer Key. More than ten thousand students objected to this answer.

When investigated, it was found that the answer to this question was different in the old and new NCERT books. On this basis, NTA considered both the answers correct and gave bonus marks to the students.

As a result, 44 students became toppers. And this time a record 67 students topped by scoring 720 out of 720 marks.

