Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States beat Pakistan in historic triumph after thrilling super over

Eid Al Adha 2024: Dhul Hijjah Moon spotted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, will be celebrated in India on...

DNA TV Show: What is NEET-UG 2024 results controversy? Know full story here

Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'biggest stock market scam' against PM Modi, Amit Shah 'baseless'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States beat Pakistan in historic triumph after thrilling super over

Breaking News! BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Slapped by CISF Personnel At Chandigarh Airport, Actress Says..

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Students Demand Re-exam Citing Paper Leak, Unfair Grace Marks, Irregularities

8 TV actors who got married twice

Most cruel king of Mughal dynasty

This tawaif who destroyed Mughal king

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Breaking News! BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Slapped by CISF Personnel At Chandigarh Airport, Actress Says..

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Students Demand Re-exam Citing Paper Leak, Unfair Grace Marks, Irregularities

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

Meet actress who was to be a superstar, gave many hit films, got married, was banned from industry due to..

Nana Patekar was asked to leave this Madhuri Dixit film, director replaced him with Paresh Rawal because...

HomeSports

Sports

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States beat Pakistan in historic triumph after thrilling super over

USA beat Pakistan in historic triumph after winning the super over by five runs at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 01:45 AM IST

PAK vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: United States beat Pakistan in historic triumph after thrilling super over
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

USA beat Pakistan in historic triumph after winning the super over by five runs at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This Bollywood superstar was jailed for killing man, legal case ruined career, he changed his name when...

Meet actress who played important role in Mahabharat, was called blue-eyed girl, one mistake ruined her career, now..

Meet actress who was bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Karisma, Raveena; lost memory after accident, became a monk, is now..

Meet superstar, charges Rs 2 crore a day, has 15 blockbusters, new kingmaker in 2024 elections after 100% success rate

Apple overthrown by Rs 25025160 crore Nvidia, it is now world’s second most…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement