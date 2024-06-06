Twitter
Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 07:36 AM IST

Meet actress who charges Rs 1 crore fees at age 11, donates all earnings to charity, her father is...
Sitara Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu's daughter
Just three decades ago, Rs 1 crore was the figure only top stars charged as their fees for full films. Today, the amount is what most big stars can generate in public appearances and through endorsements. Even some of the younger star kids earn in crores from brand partnerships. This is the story of one such emerging star, all of 11, who just earned a whopping Rs 1 crore as her first salary, and then promptly donated it all.

The 11-year-old who earns Rs 1 crore per endorsement

Sitara Ghattamaneni is the daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and former actress Namrata Shirodkar. The young star kid was recently signed as the brand ambassador of PMJ Jewels. The 11-year-old graced the billboard for the brand at Times Square, the most talked-about commercial space in the world. As per reports, for her role in the campaign, Sitara was paid a whopping Rs 1 crore. The 11-year-old is said to have donated the entire amount to charity, earning praise from fans. Prior to this, Sitara had appeared in a music video with her father Mahesh Babu and also voiced baby Elsa in the Telugu dub of Disney’s Frozen 2.


Sitara with parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu’s family

 

Sitara is a third-generation star, daughter of Mahesh Babu and granddaughter of late superstar Krishna. Her mother Namrata was also an actress in Hindi and Telugu films in the 90s and early 2000s. Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot in 2005 during the shoot of their film Athadu. They have two children – Gautham (age 18), and Sitara (age 12). Mahesh Babu is now working in SS Rajamouli’s next film.

