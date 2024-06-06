Meet actress who was to be a superstar, gave many hit films, got married, was banned from industry due to..

Twitter
Nikita Thukral and Kannada star Darshan fell in love while working. At the time, Darshan was married. When Nikita Thukral and Darshan's relationship became the talk of the town, his wife Vijayalakshmi registered a case against Darshan.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 10:39 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Actors and actresses make a name for themselves in the industry based on their talent and hard work but despite their popularity in films, some actors get more attention for their personal lives than their professional ones. Today, we will tell you about an actress who worked in many hit films and made waves in the film industry but her career and her life took a dark turn after she fell in love with a married man. 

Nikita Thukral, born and brought up in Mumbai, completed her M.A. in Economics and was discovered by producer D Ramanaidu who then offered her a role in 'Hai' (2002). 

After 'Hai', Nikita Thukral's career took off and she starred in many successful Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. However, Nikita Thukral soon saw her career get ruined after she fell in love with a married actor. 

Nikita Thukral and Kannada star Darshan fell in love while working. At the time, Darshan was married. When Nikita Thukral and Darshan's relationship became the talk of the town, his wife Vijayalakshmi registered a case against Darshan, accusing him of assault and domestic violence. Darshan was jailed. 

Nikita Thukral also bore the brunt of falling in love with a married man. Darshan's wife registered a complaint with the Kannada Film Producers Association about her husband's affair with the actress. 

Nikita Thukral was banned from the industry for three years with the Association citing discord in the family life of her co-star as the reason behind banning the actress.

The ban was lifted later but Nikita Thukral's career was already ruined by then. The actress soon quit acting and stepped away from the world of showbiz. Nikita Thural married businessman Gagandeep Singh Mago in 2017. The couple has a daughter and Nikita Thukral is now loyal to raising her family away from the film world. 

