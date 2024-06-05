QS World University Ranking 2025: IIT Bombay, Delhi listed under top 150, MIT remains...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu crashes out after losing to Hsu Wen-chi in 1st round

Your gateway to the perfect stopover in Qatar with Musafir.com

Understanding UP Bhulekh: A Comprehensive Guide

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's actioner

'It's terrible...': Rashid Latif lashes out at Pakistan cricketers for hosting private dinner for 25 dollars

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu crashes out after losing to Hsu Wen-chi in 1st round

Your gateway to the perfect stopover in Qatar with Musafir.com

Understanding UP Bhulekh: A Comprehensive Guide

8 interesting facts about Burj Khalifa

8 famous weapons used by Mughal army

7 ways to prevent phone from overheating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Which Party Won How Many Seats In The Final Tally?

Asaduddin Owaisi's Big Statement After Defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha On Hyderabad Seat | LS Polls

Election Results: PM Modi Says History Created As BJP Emerges As Single Largest Party In LS Polls

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's actioner

This actress fell madly in love with a CM, they never got married, she never found love, she then made history as..

This 15-year-old star kid was stopped from entering premiere of her own film, never allowed to watch it, caused her to..

HomeEducation

Education

QS World University Ranking 2025: IIT Bombay, Delhi listed under top 150, MIT remains...

According to the coveted ranking published by the London-based higher education analyst, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Delhi University stood out for the employability of its graduates and has been ranked 44th globally in the category of "employment outcomes".

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

QS World University Ranking 2025: IIT Bombay, Delhi listed under top 150, MIT remains...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Bombay and Delhi are among the top 150 universities in the world, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the top rank globally for the 13th time, according to the QS World University Ranking, 2025 announced on Wednesday. While IIT Bombay has climbed from 149 last year to 118, up by 31 ranks, IIT Delhi improved its rank by 47 points to bag the 150th position globally.

According to the coveted ranking published by the London-based higher education analyst, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Delhi University stood out for the employability of its graduates and has been ranked 44th globally in the category of "employment outcomes". Boasting 46 universities in this edition of the rankings, the Indian Higher Education system is the seventh most represented globally and the third in Asia, trailing only Japan (49 universities) and China (Mainland) (71 universities).

India has one more university within the top 150 rankings, IIT Delhi (150th) and two more entries in the world's top 400 with the University of Delhi (ranked 328th) and Anna University (ranked 383rd) making their debut in this tier. "India's Employment Outcomes score is 10 points below the global average of 23.8, reflecting the need to bridge the gap between job requirements and graduates' skills and to create more opportunities for new graduates.

 

 

"Additionally, India's sustainability score is also about 10 points below the global average and highlights the need to prioritise and strengthen sustainability initiatives within the higher education system," a senior QS official said. The QS highlighted that despite the achievements, India faces challenges in internationalisation.

"The country lags in the International Faculty Ratio and International Student Ratio indicators, underscoring the need for greater international collaboration and exchange. India's score for the proportion of international students is a mere 2.9, significantly below the global average of 26.5. "Similarly, the average score for the proportion of international faculty is 9.3, indicating a need to increase the diversity and representation of international faculty members in Indian universities. Additionally, India's faculty and student ratio score is considerably lower than the global average, suggesting a need for a strategic focus on faculty recruitment and retention," the official added.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who played important role in Mahabharat, was called blue-eyed girl, one mistake ruined her career, now..

Meet superstar, charges Rs 2 crore a day, has 15 blockbusters, new kingmaker in 2024 elections after 100% success rate

Simi Garewal praises Rahul Gandhi, says ‘arrogance was avenged’ after BJP’s below-par performance in Lok Sabha elections

This country with 96% Muslim population has banned Hijab, beard, prohibition on religious books too

Anurag Kashyap compares Iron Man, Hulk to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol: ‘We are the only country where…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement