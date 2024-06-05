Bengaluru woman alleges auto driver spat on her, internet reacts

A woman in Bengaluru has accused an autorickshaw driver of spitting on her while she was walking in Indiranagar, sharing photos of the incident on social media.

In an alarming incident highlighting the lack of civic sense among some individuals, a woman in Bengaluru has claimed that an autorickshaw driver spat on her while she was walking in Indiranagar. The woman, identified as Parishi, took to Twitter to share her ordeal, posting photos that showed a red spit mark on her white shirt and right hand.

While walking around Indiranagar, an auto driver spat on me, and it happened to be the day I wore a white shirt pic.twitter.com/34WM8P8S4S — Parishi (@parishi_twts) June 3, 2024

"While walking around Indiranagar, an auto driver spat on me, and it happened to be the day I wore a white shirt," Parishi tweeted.

The incident quickly garnered widespread attention, with many users expressing their disgust and urging her to take legal action against the driver.

"That's disgusting! Do you wish to file a case against the auto driver?" one user asked.

"Did you notice his number plate? Report this and police will try to recover the number from CCTV. This kind of behaviour should be punished. It might seem a long process but he won't dare to do this next to anyone," another suggested.

The incident also prompted some lighter reactions, with one user quipping, "He turned a simple white shirt into printed." Others expressed empathy, with one saying, "I couldn't imagine the disgust you felt in that moment."

This incident is not an isolated one. Just a few months ago, Rishika Gupta, a senior software engineer at LinkedIn, recounted a similar experience in Delhi. Gupta claimed that a man chewing tobacco spat on her while she was on an escalator at a metro station. She shared images of the man and her soiled jeans, highlighting the ongoing issue of public spitting and its impact on individuals.