Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India watches as unrest drips PoK: Is this a turning point?

Neighbourhood invited for Modi 3.0 inauguration

DNA TV Show: What do the Lok Sabha election 2024 results indicate?

T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Big trouble for India ahead of clash against Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya star as India beat Ireland by 8 wickets in New York

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India watches as unrest drips PoK: Is this a turning point?

Neighbourhood invited for Modi 3.0 inauguration

DNA TV Show: What do the Lok Sabha election 2024 results indicate?

  7 most notorious serial killers in India

Diabetes: 8 herbs to manage blood sugar level in body

Signs that you are sleeping too less

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Smriti Irani To Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Ministers Who Lost 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Jailed Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh Wins From Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Seat

Which Party Won How Many Seats In The Final Tally?

Sharmin Segal says she felt 'uneasy' with backlash to her Heeramandi performance: 'Negativity tends to...'

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri calls Ayodhya people 'selfish' for 'betraying their king' in Lok Sabha elections: 'Hindu woh...'

Ajay Devgn joins forces with Tigmanshu Dhulia to produce biopic on Palwankar Baloo, India's first Dalit cricketer

HomeIndia

India

Neighbourhood invited for Modi 3.0 inauguration

Confirmations have been received from some countries in the region with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh officially confirming their participation in the inauguration.

Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 11:46 PM IST

Neighbourhood invited for Modi 3.0 inauguration
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: As Narendra Modi prepares to take the oath for his third term on June 8, India’s neighbouring countries are likely to be prominent foreign guests at the ceremony. Confirmations have been received from some countries in the region with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh officially confirming their participation in the inauguration. 

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his electoral victory during a phone call. A statement from the Sri Lankan government said, "During the conversation, PM Modi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which the President accepted." Similarly, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accepted Modi's invitation during a telephonic conversation. Noorelahi Mina, Deputy Press Secretary to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, confirmed the acceptance who was quoted by United News of Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi held telephonic talks with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda), and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. Mauritius Prime Minister was the first global leader to congratulate Narendra Modi on his victory on 4th June. 

In 2014, Modi invited leaders from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries to his first inauguration. In 2019, leaders from BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries were the guests. 

The recent electoral victory of Narendra Modi and BJP-led NDA alliance for 3rd consecutive term has prompted a wave of congratulations from over 90 world leaders. These congratulatory messages have come from a diverse array of countries, regions, including from major global powers, key partners. Leaders from Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan, China, Comoros, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mauritius, Moldova, Myanmar, Nepal, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Russia, South Korea, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the UAE have extended their best wishes to Modi. PM Modi also spoke to Russian President Putin and Netherland's PM Mark Rutte who congratulated him.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who played important role in Mahabharat, was called blue-eyed girl, one mistake ruined her career, now..

Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: SP's Awadhesh Prasad leads with over 10425 votes

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full winner list

Anurag Kashyap explains why big-budget films flopped, comments on actor's expensive demands, entourage: 'One car will..'

Election Results 2024: Man appears with kirpan at counting centre in Kanyakumari, detained by police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement