Neighbourhood invited for Modi 3.0 inauguration

New Delhi: As Narendra Modi prepares to take the oath for his third term on June 8, India’s neighbouring countries are likely to be prominent foreign guests at the ceremony. Confirmations have been received from some countries in the region with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh officially confirming their participation in the inauguration.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his electoral victory during a phone call. A statement from the Sri Lankan government said, "During the conversation, PM Modi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which the President accepted." Similarly, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accepted Modi's invitation during a telephonic conversation. Noorelahi Mina, Deputy Press Secretary to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, confirmed the acceptance who was quoted by United News of Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi held telephonic talks with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda), and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. Mauritius Prime Minister was the first global leader to congratulate Narendra Modi on his victory on 4th June.

In 2014, Modi invited leaders from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries to his first inauguration. In 2019, leaders from BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries were the guests.

The recent electoral victory of Narendra Modi and BJP-led NDA alliance for 3rd consecutive term has prompted a wave of congratulations from over 90 world leaders. These congratulatory messages have come from a diverse array of countries, regions, including from major global powers, key partners. Leaders from Bangladesh, Barbados, Bhutan, China, Comoros, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mauritius, Moldova, Myanmar, Nepal, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Russia, South Korea, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the UAE have extended their best wishes to Modi. PM Modi also spoke to Russian President Putin and Netherland's PM Mark Rutte who congratulated him.