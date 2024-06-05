Meet man who quit cricket due to injury, then left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, become IPS officer, now..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Babar Azam suffers big blow ahead of World Cup 2024 clash, star player forced to...

Mukesh Ambani paying massive Rs 13400 crore lease for land near Mumbai, planning to use it for…

Kalki 2898 AD: Trailer of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's film to release on this date

Anurag Kashyap compares Iron Man, Hulk to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol: ‘We are the only country where…’

This country with 96% Muslim population has banned Hijab, beard, prohibition on religious books too

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Babar Azam suffers big blow ahead of World Cup 2024 clash, star player forced to...

Mukesh Ambani paying massive Rs 13400 crore lease for land near Mumbai, planning to use it for…

Kalki 2898 AD: Trailer of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's film to release on this date

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ministers who lost

10 oldest players in T20 World Cup 2024

7 Bollywood stars who are unmarried even in their 50s

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: A Big Loss For BJP In Maharashtra Election Results? I NDA Vs INDIA

Prajwal Revanna Arrest: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To SIT Custody Till June 4 I Hassan Sex Scandal

Kalki 2898 AD: Trailer of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's film to release on this date

Anurag Kashyap compares Iron Man, Hulk to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol: ‘We are the only country where…’

Maidaan OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn's biographical sports drama

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who quit cricket due to injury, then left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, become IPS officer, now..

Before he ventured into the Indian Police Service, Karthik Madhira completed a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 10:52 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet man who quit cricket due to injury, then left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, become IPS officer, now..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Everyone remembers the time when they were a kid and their parents and relatives would ask them to play less and study more. Many people have sports so ingrained in them that they don't think of even returning to academics, however, there is one man who broke this myth has went from being a cricketer to an IPS officer in the Maharashtra cadre.

We are talking about Karthik Madhira who wanted to become a star cricketer in India but then went on to work in the Indian Police Service (IPS). Karthik Madhira who was born and brought up in Hyderabad has played cricket at the U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 levels, and at the University level but soon his flourishing career took such a turn that it changed directions.  

Before he ventured into the Indian Police Service, Karthik Madhira completed a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). As per media reports, Karthik Madhira's decision to switch from cricket to academics came because of personal reasons and an injury. 

Before becoming an IPS officer, Karthik Madhira also had a job for six months but he soon realised his passion for the civil services.

Karthik Madhira failed in his first three UPSC attempts but he did not give up and in the UPSC 2019 exam, on his fourth attempt, Karthik Madhira secured AIR 103. 

Karthik Madhira switched from cricket to IPS, but he never lost his love for the game. He is currently assigned to the Maharashtra cadre and serves as an ASP in Lonavala. 

READ | Meet actress who played important role in Mahabharat, was called blue-eyed girl, one mistake ruined her career, now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nagaur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: RLP's Hanuman Beniwal leading by over 40000 votes

WhatsApp testing these new features, currently available only to...

ChatGPT faces outage globally, OpenAI working to fix it

Rahul Dravid breaks silence on continuing as Team India head coach, says, 'it will be my...'

Kangana Ranaut surges ahead in Mandi, BJP takes lead in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement