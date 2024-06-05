Meet man who quit cricket due to injury, then left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, become IPS officer, now..

Before he ventured into the Indian Police Service, Karthik Madhira completed a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).

Everyone remembers the time when they were a kid and their parents and relatives would ask them to play less and study more. Many people have sports so ingrained in them that they don't think of even returning to academics, however, there is one man who broke this myth has went from being a cricketer to an IPS officer in the Maharashtra cadre.

We are talking about Karthik Madhira who wanted to become a star cricketer in India but then went on to work in the Indian Police Service (IPS). Karthik Madhira who was born and brought up in Hyderabad has played cricket at the U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 levels, and at the University level but soon his flourishing career took such a turn that it changed directions.

Before he ventured into the Indian Police Service, Karthik Madhira completed a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). As per media reports, Karthik Madhira's decision to switch from cricket to academics came because of personal reasons and an injury.

Before becoming an IPS officer, Karthik Madhira also had a job for six months but he soon realised his passion for the civil services.

Karthik Madhira failed in his first three UPSC attempts but he did not give up and in the UPSC 2019 exam, on his fourth attempt, Karthik Madhira secured AIR 103.

Karthik Madhira switched from cricket to IPS, but he never lost his love for the game. He is currently assigned to the Maharashtra cadre and serves as an ASP in Lonavala.

READ | Meet actress who played important role in Mahabharat, was called blue-eyed girl, one mistake ruined her career, now..