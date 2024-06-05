Twitter
Meet actress who played important role in Mahabharat, was called blue-eyed girl, one mistake ruined her career, now..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 09:10 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who played important role in Mahabharat, was called blue-eyed girl, one mistake ruined her career, now..
TV shows like Doordarshan's 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' are still widely discussed. The actors and actresses who worked on these shows in the late 80s are still quite popular among audiences. But there is one actress whom everyone has probably forgotten. This actress played the role of Goddess Rukmini in the epic TV show 'Mahabharat' which aired in the year 1988 on Doordarshan. This actress has worked in many TV shows and films but there came a day when she disappeared from the silver screen, never to be seen again. 

The name of the actress who played the role of Lord Krishna's wife Goddess Rukmini in Doordarshan's 'Mahabharat' is Channa Ruparel who worked in many hit TV shows in her career. She also worked in many films, but she suddenly disappeared from the industry.

Channa Ruparel entered the world of acting in 1987 with the TV show 'Chunauti' on Doordarshan. She started her career as a model. After 'Chunauti', Channa Ruparel played the role of Goddess Rukmini in 'Mahabharat' which came in the year 1988. She gained a lot of fame by playing the role.

Even after working in a superhit show like 'Mahabharat', Channa Ruparel suddenly disappeared from the screen. She did not do any work for years. In the year 1994, she made a comeback with the TV serial 'Swabhimaan'.

Channa Ruparel played the role of Medha Hegde in 'Swabhimaan' and became a household name. During this time, she was also referred to as the blue-eyed girl of the small screen. Even today, people remember her role as Medha.

After 'Swabhimaan', Channa Ruparel worked in many films. But, she suddenly disappeared from the industry. After this period, once the actress went out of the industry, she never returned. If she had stayed in the industry, she would have been counted as a big actress today.

Channa Ruparel has been a very religious woman all her life. She is a great devotee of Lord Shiva and believes in spirituality. She is now 52 years old and is active on social media, but is away from acting.

