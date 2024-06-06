BJP calls Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'biggest stock market scam' against PM Modi, Amit Shah 'baseless'

Rahul Gandhi had accused PM Modi and Amit Shah of direct involvement in the purported scam which allegedly caused a loss of Rs 30 lakh crore to retail investors, while also demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe.

The BJP on Thursday categorically dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, in what he termed as the 'biggest stock market scam'.

Speaking at a press conference, senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal labeled the accusations 'baseless' and asserted that Gandhi's claims were born out of frustration following the opposition's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

However, Goyal dismissed the need for such an inquiry, reaffirming Modi's ongoing efforts to elevate India's status as the third-largest global economy.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

