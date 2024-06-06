Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Eid Al Adha 2024: Dhul Hijjah Moon spotted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, will be celebrated in India on...

DNA TV Show: What is NEET-UG 2024 results controversy? Know full story here

Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'biggest stock market scam' against PM Modi, Amit Shah 'baseless'

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Can jailed Amritpal Singh, Engineer Rashid take oath as MPs? Here’s what law says

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Students Demand Re-exam Citing Paper Leak, Unfair Grace Marks, Irregularities

Eid Al Adha 2024: Dhul Hijjah Moon spotted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, will be celebrated in India on...

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi joins forces with Dia Mirza, addresses global warming, climate change on World Environment Day

8 TV actors who got married twice

Most cruel king of Mughal dynasty

This tawaif who destroyed Mughal king

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Students Demand Re-exam Citing Paper Leak, Unfair Grace Marks, Irregularities

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

Meet actress who was to be a superstar, gave many hit films, got married, was banned from industry due to..

Nana Patekar was asked to leave this Madhuri Dixit film, director replaced him with Paresh Rawal because...

HomeIndia

India

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'biggest stock market scam' against PM Modi, Amit Shah 'baseless'

Rahul Gandhi had accused PM Modi and Amit Shah of direct involvement in the purported scam which allegedly caused a loss of Rs 30 lakh crore to retail investors, while also demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 11:13 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'biggest stock market scam' against PM Modi, Amit Shah 'baseless'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The BJP on Thursday categorically dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, in what he termed as the 'biggest stock market scam'.

Speaking at a press conference, senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal labeled the accusations 'baseless' and asserted that Gandhi's claims were born out of frustration following the opposition's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi had accused Modi and Shah of direct involvement in the purported scam which allegedly caused a loss of Rs 30 lakh crore to retail investors, while also demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe. 

However, Goyal dismissed the need for such an inquiry, reaffirming Modi's ongoing efforts to elevate India's status as the third-largest global economy.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Trouble in INDIA Bloc? AAP leader claims party to contest Delhi Assembly Polls on its own, no alliance with Congress

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, who became star with hit debut, was insulted on sets, quit films after flops; then one show revived career

Apple iPhone helped company earn over 1950000000000 dollars, total number of devices sold is…

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'biggest stock market scam' against PM Modi, Amit Shah 'baseless'

US President Joe Biden tightens border security amid rising immigrations issues, sparks controversy

Meet man who cleared AIIMS exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam and became IAS officer at 22, quit job due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement