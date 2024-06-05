This country with 96% Muslim population has banned Hijab, beard, prohibition on religious books too

In all Islamic countries, there are strict rules related to education, attire, and religion. These include requirements for women to wear hijabs, men to keep beards, and wear kurtas. However, there is one country where, despite having a 96% Muslim population, traditional Muslim beards and hijabs are banned. This country is Tajikistan, where wearing a beard and hijab is prohibited. Although Tajikistan is constitutionally secular, religious freedom is enshrined in its constitution. Tajikistan has a rich history and has been under the rule of President Emomali Rahmon for nearly three decades.

According to the US International Religious Freedom Report 2024, the Tajikistan government's already poor record on religious freedom is deteriorating. President Emomali Rahmon's regime continues its repressive policies, suppressing public displays of religiosity by people of all faiths and persecuting minority communities. There are bans on wedding and funeral banquets, as well as on keeping beards and wearing hijabs. The American report notes that in 2022, Islamic bookshops in Dushanbe were forcibly closed.

Religious materials cannot be imported without government approval. Although these shops were reopened in 2023, they are no longer permitted to sell Islamic books. The Tajikistan government justifies its policies as necessary to curb extremism, aiming to prevent Islamic radicalism in the country. Notably, Tajikistan shares a border with Afghanistan.

A report published in The Diplomat in 2015 mentioned that regulations were preventing female students under 18 from wearing hijabs. Children under 18 were not allowed to participate in public religious activities, except for funerals. Additionally, laws control private ceremonies like funerals and weddings, requiring official permission. The government also determines the number of attendees at these ceremonies.