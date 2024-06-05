Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Babar Azam suffers big blow ahead of World Cup 2024 clash, star player forced to...

Mukesh Ambani paying massive Rs 13400 crore lease for land near Mumbai, planning to use it for…

Kalki 2898 AD: Trailer of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's film to release on this date

Anurag Kashyap compares Iron Man, Hulk to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol: ‘We are the only country where…’

This country with 96% Muslim population has banned Hijab, beard, prohibition on religious books too

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Babar Azam suffers big blow ahead of World Cup 2024 clash, star player forced to...

Mukesh Ambani paying massive Rs 13400 crore lease for land near Mumbai, planning to use it for…

Kalki 2898 AD: Trailer of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's film to release on this date

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ministers who lost

10 oldest players in T20 World Cup 2024

7 Bollywood stars who are unmarried even in their 50s

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: A Big Loss For BJP In Maharashtra Election Results? I NDA Vs INDIA

Prajwal Revanna Arrest: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To SIT Custody Till June 4 I Hassan Sex Scandal

Kalki 2898 AD: Trailer of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan's film to release on this date

Anurag Kashyap compares Iron Man, Hulk to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol: ‘We are the only country where…’

Maidaan OTT release: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn's biographical sports drama

HomeViral

Viral

This country with 96% Muslim population has banned Hijab, beard, prohibition on religious books too

There are bans on wedding and funeral banquets, as well as on keeping beards and wearing hijabs.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

This country with 96% Muslim population has banned Hijab, beard, prohibition on religious books too
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In all Islamic countries, there are strict rules related to education, attire, and religion. These include requirements for women to wear hijabs, men to keep beards, and wear kurtas. However, there is one country where, despite having a 96% Muslim population, traditional Muslim beards and hijabs are banned. This country is Tajikistan, where wearing a beard and hijab is prohibited. Although Tajikistan is constitutionally secular, religious freedom is enshrined in its constitution. Tajikistan has a rich history and has been under the rule of President Emomali Rahmon for nearly three decades.

According to the US International Religious Freedom Report 2024, the Tajikistan government's already poor record on religious freedom is deteriorating. President Emomali Rahmon's regime continues its repressive policies, suppressing public displays of religiosity by people of all faiths and persecuting minority communities. There are bans on wedding and funeral banquets, as well as on keeping beards and wearing hijabs. The American report notes that in 2022, Islamic bookshops in Dushanbe were forcibly closed.

Religious materials cannot be imported without government approval. Although these shops were reopened in 2023, they are no longer permitted to sell Islamic books. The Tajikistan government justifies its policies as necessary to curb extremism, aiming to prevent Islamic radicalism in the country. Notably, Tajikistan shares a border with Afghanistan.

A report published in The Diplomat in 2015 mentioned that regulations were preventing female students under 18 from wearing hijabs. Children under 18 were not allowed to participate in public religious activities, except for funerals. Additionally, laws control private ceremonies like funerals and weddings, requiring official permission. The government also determines the number of attendees at these ceremonies.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nagaur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: RLP's Hanuman Beniwal leading by over 40000 votes

WhatsApp testing these new features, currently available only to...

ChatGPT faces outage globally, OpenAI working to fix it

Rahul Dravid breaks silence on continuing as Team India head coach, says, 'it will be my...'

Kangana Ranaut surges ahead in Mandi, BJP takes lead in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement