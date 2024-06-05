Twitter
Television

Meet actress who started working at 6, couldn't afford sons' school fees, did B-grade film, one show changed life, now..

This actress was married at 16 and gave birth to twins at 17. Sadly as she turned 18, her husband left him, and she officially divorced him.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 07:20 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet actress who started working at 6, couldn't afford sons' school fees, did B-grade film, one show changed life, now..
The actress who did B-grade film before becoming TV star
It's often discussed how filmmakers differentiate between a film actor and a TV actor. However, the medium of television has paved the way for many stars. Today, we will discuss an actress who started working at an early age, and she even did B-grade erotica. However, she found success in TV and became one of the most popular vamps of Indian television. 

The most popular vamp who started her career at six is...

Urvashi Dholakia, the actress became the masses' favourite with her performance as antogonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In Ekta Kapoor's series, Urvashi was often termed a scene-stealer, despite the sizzling chemistry of the lead cast, Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan. 

Urvashi Dholakia started working at the age of six. Her first on-screen appearance was in a television commercial for LUX soap alongside popular actress, Revathi. A year later, she made her big screen debut as a child artiste in Babul (1986). 

When Urvashi found stability in TV

Urvashi debuted as an adult with the popular sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh. Her performance in this show, as well as Doordarshan's Shrikant, gained her recognition. 

When Urvashi did a soft-porn movie

Urvashi was also seen in films including Kab Tak Chup Rahungi and Izzat. In 1995, Urvashi debuted in Malayalam cinema with a B-grade erotica Swapnam. This movie is quite popular on the internet, and it's still available online. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

Urvashi Dholakia's breakthrough show

In 2003, Urvashi was offered a vamp role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and it proved to be a major breakthrough show for her. Apart from Kasuatii, Urvashi was also seen in Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Shaktimaan, and Kahiin To Hoga. Urvashi also won the sixth season of Bigg Boss and appeared as a guest in Bigg Boss 8, Bigg Boss 13, and Bigg Boss 15. 

Urvashi Dholakia's tough personal life

Urvashi got married at the age of 16, and over one and a half years after their marriage, they welcomed twin babies in 1995 and named them Kshitij Dholakia and Sagar Dholakia. A year later, Urvashi officially divorced her husband and became a single mother to her two sons, Kshitij and Sagar. 

When Urvashi was unable to pay her sons' school fees

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi Rautela recalled when she didn't have Rs 1500 to pay the school fees of her kids. She said, "You feel 'what am I gonna do I don't have Rs 1500 to pay for my child's education.' You feel bad, you feel let down, but today when I look back at that time I feel I have done well for myself. Life gives you a lot of obstacles, but you have got to just move on." Urvashi admitted that being a single mom is tough, but she's proud of my journey, and her boys and family are her priority.

