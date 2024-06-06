Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

Anusha Dandekar has broken the silence on the claims made by her ex-boyfriend, Jason Shah. She also reacted to the rumours of participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Actress and VJ Anusha Dandekar has reacted to her former boyfriend Jason Shah's claims and quashed the rumours of participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3. A few weeks ago, Anusha's ex-boyfriend and Heeramandi actor Jason Shah spoke to Etimes, discussed his failed relationship, and said, "The other person didn’t really understand me, and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box."

Now, Anusha has broken the silence made on Jason's claims. She took her thoughts to her Instagram and shared a screenshot of the recent media articles. Anusha even reacted to the rumours of her participation in Anil Kapoor-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Anusha wrote, "At this point, if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies! And now this. Another lie! I've not spoken to anyone and they won't even call me for this show coz they know my answer. I should be paid for the PR though." She further wrote, "I like that everyone wants to use my name. I guess I should be flattered but how about you all start speaking some truths like how my film - Juna Furniture - is on its 6th week in cinemas, almost 7th now, and what a great film it is! There are some facts! Go watch it."

What did Jason Shah say about Anusha Dandekar?

A few days after the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Jason, who played villain Alastair Cartwright, opened up about his failed relationship with Anusha Dandekar. He said, "I have had a spiritual change in my life since then (his break-up), which has made me wiser. It was rushed. I didn't really think about it. The other person didn’t really understand me, and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box. And that is not going to happen, right?"

