Eid Al Adha 2024: Dhul Hijjah Moon spotted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, will be celebrated in India on...

Bakrid 2024: The Dhul Hijjah crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. This sighting means that Eid Al-Adha will be observed on June 16 in Saudi Arabia, with Arafat Day, which precedes the major Muslim holiday, expected on June 15. Consequently, Friday, June 7, is the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, signifying the start of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage season.

In contrast, the crescent moon was not sighted in Oman on Thursday, June 6, according to authorities. Therefore, Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated on June 17 in Oman, and Saturday, June 8, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah.

Bakrid 2024 Date in India

In India, Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on June 17, 2024, as Dhul Hijjah crescent moon was sighted on Wednesday evening ie June 7.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid ul-Adha, Bakra Eid, or the 'Feast of Sacrifice,' is the most significant festival in the Muslim calendar. Also referred to as Al Eid Al Kabeer, which means the 'Grand Eid,' it holds greater importance in religious terms as it lasts for four days, whereas Eid Al Fitr is observed for one day. Celebrated across the Muslim world, it commemorates Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. Since the exact date is based on lunar sightings, it can vary between countries. On Eid al-Adha, Muslims sacrifice cattle such as goats and sheep. Typically, one-third of the meat is consumed by the family, one-third is shared with friends and relatives, and the remaining third is donated to the poor and needy. Another key tradition of Eid al-Adha is giving charity in the form of money, food, or clothes to the homeless or poor.