Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Eid Al Adha 2024: Dhul Hijjah Moon spotted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, will be celebrated in India on...

DNA TV Show: What is NEET-UG 2024 results controversy? Know full story here

Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'biggest stock market scam' against PM Modi, Amit Shah 'baseless'

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Can jailed Amritpal Singh, Engineer Rashid take oath as MPs? Here’s what law says

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Eid Al Adha 2024: Dhul Hijjah Moon spotted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, will be celebrated in India on...

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi joins forces with Dia Mirza, addresses global warming, climate change on World Environment Day

Meet actress who was to be a superstar, gave many hit films, got married, was banned from industry due to..

8 TV actors who got married twice

Most cruel king of Mughal dynasty

This tawaif who destroyed Mughal king

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

NEET Result 2024: NTA Explains How Students Scored 718, 719 Marks

Story Behind Viral Pictures Of Nitish And Tejashwi Sitting Next To Each Other On A Plane

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Which Party Has Won How Many Seats & Vote Share? NDA Vs INDIA

Anusha Dandekar says Jason Shah's claims about their failed relationship are lies: 'Everyone wants to use...'

Meet actress who was to be a superstar, gave many hit films, got married, was banned from industry due to..

Nana Patekar was asked to leave this Madhuri Dixit film, director replaced him with Paresh Rawal because...

HomeIndia

India

Eid Al Adha 2024: Dhul Hijjah Moon spotted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, will be celebrated in India on...

Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid ul-Adha, Bakra Eid, or the 'Feast of Sacrifice,' is the most significant festival in the Muslim calendar.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

Eid Al Adha 2024: Dhul Hijjah Moon spotted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, will be celebrated in India on...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bakrid 2024: The Dhul Hijjah crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. This sighting means that Eid Al-Adha will be observed on June 16 in Saudi Arabia, with Arafat Day, which precedes the major Muslim holiday, expected on June 15. Consequently, Friday, June 7, is the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, signifying the start of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage season.

In contrast, the crescent moon was not sighted in Oman on Thursday, June 6, according to authorities. Therefore, Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated on June 17 in Oman, and Saturday, June 8, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah.

Bakrid 2024 Date in India

In India, Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on June 17, 2024, as Dhul Hijjah crescent moon was sighted on Wednesday evening ie June 7.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid ul-Adha, Bakra Eid, or the 'Feast of Sacrifice,' is the most significant festival in the Muslim calendar. Also referred to as Al Eid Al Kabeer, which means the 'Grand Eid,' it holds greater importance in religious terms as it lasts for four days, whereas Eid Al Fitr is observed for one day. Celebrated across the Muslim world, it commemorates Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. Since the exact date is based on lunar sightings, it can vary between countries. On Eid al-Adha, Muslims sacrifice cattle such as goats and sheep. Typically, one-third of the meat is consumed by the family, one-third is shared with friends and relatives, and the remaining third is donated to the poor and needy. Another key tradition of Eid al-Adha is giving charity in the form of money, food, or clothes to the homeless or poor.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Neighbourhood invited for Modi 3.0 inauguration

Meet actress who was to be a superstar, gave many hit films, got married, was banned from industry due to..

Meet actress, who became star with hit debut, was insulted on sets, quit films after flops; then one show revived career

Apple iPhone helped company earn over 1950000000000 dollars, total number of devices sold is…

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'biggest stock market scam' against PM Modi, Amit Shah 'baseless'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement