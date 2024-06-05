Twitter
Education

Meet girl who secured 720 out of 720 in NEET exam, cracked it at 17, she is from...

Isha said she used to spend seven hours a day studying, not stopping until the idea was understood. Isha always dreamed of studying medicine at AIIMS, Delhi, and now her wish seems to be coming true.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 08:24 PM IST

Meet girl who secured 720 out of 720 in NEET exam, cracked it at 17, she is from...
(Image source: X)
The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG exam results for 2024. This year, 67 pupils have secured a spot on the list of top performers. Udaipur native Isha Kothari placed first in this test. Isha received a score of 720 out of 720. Isha is ecstatic to have achieved All India Rank One with her family. Thanks to her excellent grades, Isha can now secure admission to any reputable medical school of her choosing. 

Even at the young age of 17, Isha excels in her academics. Isha's father owns and operates a plywood company. Isha studied at MDS School and Radiant Coaching Centre for the NEET test. Isha is overjoyed that she received 720 out of 720 points, stating that her perseverance has finally paid off, she described her study methods for this exam in an interview with Aajtak.

Isha said she used to spend seven hours a day studying, not stopping until the idea was understood. Isha always dreamed of studying medicine at AIIMS, Delhi, and now her wish seems to be coming true.

Isha was asleep when the afternoon results were announced, but her parents' joy knew no bounds when they saw her score. Isha has acknowledged her parents and professors for contributing to her accomplishments.

Isha's mother, Hansa Kothari, claimed that she avoided social media and smartphones entirely when studying. She concentrates solely on her studies and has a tiny circle of pals. Isha, who will follow her aim of attending the nation's best medical school from the top ranking, thinks it's critical to pursue a regular, unwavering education without regard for the future. It is better to remain goal-focused rather than worry excessively about schoolwork.

