T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK: Big trouble for India ahead of clash against Pakistan

India face Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York on June 9.

India faces a significant challenge ahead of their upcoming match against Pakistan. During India's T20 World Cup 2024 game against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the shoulder by a bouncer from Mark Adair. The Indian captain attempted a pull shot but failed to connect properly, resulting in the injury.

Following the impact, Rohit experienced pain and had to leave the field. Suryakumar Yadav took his place in the lineup. The severity of Rohit's injury is currently unknown, and India is hopeful that their captain will recover in time for the highly anticipated match against Pakistan on Sunday at the same venue in New York.

Rohit Sharma had been in exceptional form with the bat, scoring 52 runs off 37 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes. Thanks to his performance, India successfully chased down a target of 97 with 46 balls to spare, marking a strong start to the tournament.

