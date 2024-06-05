Twitter
Television

Television

Sharmin Segal says she felt 'uneasy' with backlash to her Heeramandi performance: 'Negativity tends to...'

Sharmin Segal opened up about receiving backlash for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi and even revealed if the negativity affected her mental health.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 10:43 PM IST

Sharmin Segal has opened up about receiving negative criticism for her performance in  Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sharmin reacted to the backlash she received for playing Alamzeb, and said, "I did put in a lot of hard work and at the end of the day, I gave it my all. But I gave it my all eventually to give it to my audience, and they do have the right to voice their opinions.”

When she was asked if the reactions from the audience had an impact on her mental health, Sharmin acknowledged that she was ready to deal with different kinds of audiences. "I’ve been working on my mental health for a very long time in my life now. It is just not throughout my acting life. It is something when you start understanding yourself better, it becomes a lot easier to realize that you live in a very vast world where people have a lot of opinions,” Sharmin added. 

Sharmin added that she chose this profession to cater to an audience, so she was prepared for reactions and responses. "Sometimes looking at the negativity, we tend to completely omit the positivity. Maybe the first few days it did. I just felt a little uneasy, but after that, it’s always a constant dialogue with yourself. You have thoughts, and then you think about those thoughts, judge, and that is what shapes morality and ethics.” she added. 

Did Sharmin get affected by criticism, She said, "You pull yourself out even if you are down, but I don’t think it later affected me as much because you’ve to swift through it because there are people who are saying positive things also, and I can’t negate that only because those people have taken their time out to write good things about me and I can’t sudden fixate on somebody that has taken their time out to write negative things about me.”

The actress asserted that if the criticism is constructive, then she's open to listening to it but if it’s unnecessary trolling, then she diverts her focus on the amount of love. My DMs are filled with a lot of love. Negativity tends to be spoken about a lot more in public because people want to talk about negative things, but there is a lot of positivity also like I need to embrace that as well,” she concluded.

