DNA Verified: New Delhi Railway Station to be closed for 4 years? Know the truth here

It is also claimed that all trains running from New Delhi Railway Station will be shifted to nearby stations.

A piece of news has been doing rounds for quite some time, claiming that the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) is set to close for four years. Several users on social media claimed that the station will be closed by the end of this year for extensive redevelopment. Even many media outlets reported the same, saying that development is part of a broader initiative by the Railway Ministry to renovate 1,300 railway stations across the country. It is also claimed that all trains running from New Delhi Railway Station will be shifted to nearby stations.

Fact Check

The viral news turned out to be false. Indian Railway Ministry said that New Delhi Railway Station will never be shutdown. "It may be noted that when a railway station undergoes redevelopment, a few trains are diverted/regulated as per requirement. Information about such diversions/regulations of trains is notified well in advance," it said in a statement.

Moreover, the Union government's nodal agency PIB's fact check unit has clarified that the Indian Railways has no such plan. In a tweet, it said, "It is being claimed on social media that under the redevelopment plan New Delhi the railway station will be completely closed and all the trains running from here will be shifted to nearby stations. This claim is fake. Indian Railway has not taken any such decision."

READ | DNA Verified: Did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praise Congress during Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Know the truth here