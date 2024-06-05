Meet actor whose biggest role ruined his life, fans worshipped him but got no work for years, now is Lok Sabha MP from..

In the 1980s, television programming was still in an early phase in India. Fiction shows had just begun and programmes like Hum Log and Buniyaad had captivated audience’s attention. But in 1987 came one show that not only rewrote record books but created new stars for TV audiences. Among them was a 29-year-old struggler, whose career was stalled due to his iconic role.

The actor whose iconic role ruined his career

Arun Govil was born in Meerut in 1958 and grew up in Shahjahanpur. As a teenager, he moved to Mumbai to join his brother’s business but eventually became an actor, beginning his journey with Paheli in 1977. He worked in a number of films over the next decade but without success. In 1986, he was cast as Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. The show went on to be the most-watched and revered Indian TV show of all time, solidifying Govil’s position as a top actor. He also became a household name across the country, being identified as Lord Rama among the masses. There were times when people would touch his feet and worship him in public, equating him with the deity he played on screen.

However, the role also proved to be a roadblock in his career. Appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2022, Govil recalled that after Ramayana, he was typecast as Lord Rama or Vishnu, and since nobody was making Ramayana every day, he had no work. He claimed he had little or no work for 14 years after Ramayan. Govil indeed had no work between 2007 and 2021. After appearing in Bhojpuri film Babul Pyaare, he did not appear on screen until OMG 2 and Sergeant last year.

Arun Govil’s second innings and Lok Sabha election win

In 2023, Arun Govil returned to acting, appearing in films like Hukus Bukus and Article 370, as well as the web series Jubilee. In 2024, the actor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and contested the Lok Sabha election from Meerut, his birthplace. The actor won the election, beating Samajwadi Party’s Sunita Verma by just 10,000 votes in a close contest. This is Govil’s maiden foray in politics.

