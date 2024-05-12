Twitter
This clip of kind woman feeding rotis to stray cows will bring tears of joy to your eyes, watch

A heartwarming video of a street vendor feeding two hungry cows near his food cart has gone viral, sparking admiration and blessings from viewers online.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 12, 2024, 08:06 PM IST

article-main
People show their love for animals in so many touching ways. Some folks adopt furry friends, others build impromptu shelters, and many simply lend a helping hand by feeding strays. Nowadays, the internet is flooded with adorable videos capturing the beautiful bond between humans and animals. One such heartwarming video making the rounds online shows a street vendor feeding two cows near his food cart, and it's melting hearts everywhere.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@mahabharat__status_)

In the viral clip, you see this vendor busy with his stall while two hungry-looking cows stand nearby, seemingly hoping for a snack. Without hesitation, the vendor grabs a piece of bread and offers it to the first cow. After munching on the treat, the cow moves along, and then the second cow steps up, patiently waiting its turn. Once it's fed, it too continues on its way.

The vendor's face isn't visible in the video, and we don't know where or when it was filmed. But despite these details missing, the video quickly gained traction on social media.

Responses poured in from users all over. One person expressed, "Mad respect for this woman," while another simply said, "Bless her." Yet another commenter chimed in with, "Hats off to him," showing appreciation for the vendor's kindness.

Others were touched by the cows' patience, with one person noting, "I loved how the second one waited for its turn." And amidst all the admiration, some users sent their blessings to the vendor, saying, "May God always watch over him; he'll never be short of blessings."

